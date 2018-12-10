Travelers Have Mixed Views about Pets on Planes but most Agree Airlines Need to Improve Safety of Cargo

CHICAGO, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When polled about allowing animals, including service, emotional support and other pets on planes, results were mixed. However, one thing 58 percent agreed on: Airlines should make it safer if they require any animal to ride in cargo.

The survey, conducted by The GO Group, LLC, an international ground transportation provider, had more than 350 respondents.

Almost 55 percent of respondents said that only certified service animals should be allowed in cabins while 45 percent noted that emotional support animals (ESAs) also should be allowed in cabins.

Another thing most agreed on is that the rules are confusing. Each airline has its own forms, rules and policies which frequently change.

While most agree a fee should be charged for non-service animals, 39 percent said these should be lowered. One respondent noted that the fare to carry her small, crated dog who rode underneath the seat cost more than her own.

Almost 50 percent of survey participants said there should be designated areas in cabins for those traveling with animals to help those with allergies.

Forty five percent said only traditional animals such as cats and dogs should be allowed as service or ESA's.

Several commented that people put too much emphasis on pets and should just leave their critters at home while traveling.

"It is understandable that people have concerns about potential challenges of allowing animals in cabin areas," says John McCarthy. "However, people also understand the dangers of animals traveling in cargo. We recommend that travelers tell their gate agents if they are allergic or prefer to be seated away from animals if there are any scheduled on their flight."

"Most GO vehicles do allow for crated pets and all service animals are welcome, but call ahead to let us know if you will be traveling with furried friends," he adds.

