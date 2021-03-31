Travelers Put Their Trust in Emergency Assistance Plus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As vaccines for COVID-19 are rolled out across the country, Americans are thinking about what their post-pandemic life will look like and, for many, that means a return to travel. According to a recent survey released by Tripadvisor, 50% of Americans have plans to travel this coming spring. But, with the impacts the coronavirus had on travel in 2020, travelers are beginning to understand the importance of carrying a travel protection program.

Emergency Assistance Plus (EA+), offered by Worldwide Rescue & Security, Inc., provides extra protection and security on any trip taken away from home, whether domestic or abroad. Celebrating its 25th year in business, EA+ has been the chosen emergency travel assistance membership for more than 1.75 million travelers. EA+ is part of a global network that offers customized medical, travel, and security services across six continents to ensure members get the medical care they need and are returned home safely.

With one call, members activate an essential package of support services all vital in an emergency, including Medical Evacuation to a more appropriate hospital; Transportation Home; Return of Traveling Companion and Minor Children; and even RV/Vehicle Return if the emergency renders the member unable to drive their vehicle home. EA+ takes the worry out of post-pandemic travel so members can travel with confidence.

EA+ is offered by Worldwide Rescue & Security, Inc., a division of AGIA Affinity Services, and is a leading provider of emergency travel protection and rescue and security products. Each year, Worldwide Rescue & Security protects hundreds of thousands of members in the event of medical emergencies or security situations. For more information, please visit www.emergencyassistanceplus.com.

