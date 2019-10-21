Travelers Receive Up To 50% Off with Super Cyber Weekend Savings Coast to Coast at Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvy travelers can plan for the holiday season and beyond as Benchmark Resorts & Hotels launch their popular, annual Super Cyber Weekend Sale. Running from Black Friday (Nov. 29) through Cyber Monday (Dec. 2), the sale spans an extraordinary selection of luxury hotels and resorts from Maine to California. Travelers who book during those dates will receive up to 50% Off stays in family-friendly resorts and hotels coast to coast, many through December 2020. Bookings must be made when the links go live between midnight of November 29 through midnight, December 2, subject to availability.

Reminders will be sent to all those who log on in advance to the Benchmark Resorts & Hotels' Super Cyber Weekend Sale booking link at www.BenchmarkCyberWeekend.com by midnight November 28.

Here is a preview of the many extraordinary values that will be available during Super Cyber Weekend:

- The Abbey Resort & Avani Spa, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin - 40% Off entire stay through March 31, 2020.

- Chaminade Resort & Spa, Santa Cruz, California – 50% Off best available rates for stays through March 31, 2020. Continental Breakfast included.

- Dollywood Dreammore Resort & Spa, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee - $79 per room Sunday – Thursday, $99 Friday and Saturday from December 1 - March 31, 2020.

- Doral Arrowwood, Rye Brook, New York - 50% Off through December 31, 2020.

- Essex Resort & Spa, Essex, Vermont – 30% Off stay, spa services, dining and cooking classes on getaways through December 31, 2020.

- The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark, Monticello, New York -50% Off through March 31, 2020.

- Snow King Resort Hotel & Condos, Jackson, Wyoming – 40% Off best available rates through March 31, 2020.

- Spruce Point Inn. Boothbay Harbor, Maine – 35% Off May 19 – June 22, 2020 and September 7 – October 15, 2020.

- Stonewall Resort, Roanoke, West Virginia - 30% Off through December 30, 2020

- Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, College Station, Texas – 40% Off through March 31, 2020.

