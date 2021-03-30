Travelers to Seek Wider Choice of Airlines Post-pandemic Via Online Agents Such as eDreams

LONDON, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the conversations around summer travel continue, new data from independent research firm OnePoll[1] reveals what consumers will value most when booking future trips.

Overall, the findings show that nearly 6 out of 10 (57%) of US respondents stated they will be seeking a wider choice of airline and accommodation providers to book with in comparison to pre-pandemic. With just one in four Americans set to prioritize an airline brand when booking their next trip overseas.

With consumers now seeking more choice, the eDreams.net OTA model becomes even more relevant for travelers as it enables them to access the entire global travel market in a one-stop-shop. This also benefits airline and accommodation providers, as they can sell seats and rooms to customers who are less loyal to a particular airline and hotel brand compared to pre-pandemic, and more likely to compare and combine different travel providers for a summer holiday.

Pablo Caspers, Chief Travel Officer at eDreams ODIGEO, commented, "We have spent time over the last 12 months ensuring we are well-positioned to cater to post-pandemic traveler priorities.

Travel is expected to resume in some capacity this summer and with over half of the USA stating that they will value having a wider choice of airline and accommodation providers to book with than pre-pandemic, we are best placed to respond to this growing traveler appetite.

"With airlines having cancelled millions of flights over the past 12 months, most travelers want a wider choice of airlines to consider and will select carriers that have proven to be reliable and customer-centric during the pandemic.

"After a year of disruption and national lockdowns people are keen to plan trips abroad, but they are assessing more than the flight time, outbound airport and holiday destination. Travelers are looking for competitive fares, convenient routes, flexible booking policies, Covid-19 insurance cover and hygiene scores and this is where we excel."



[1] An independent poll was carried out by OnePoll for eDreams ODIGEO. 2,000 US adults who have travelled as an adult were surveyed.

