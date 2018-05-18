Travelex Currency Solutions appoints CCgroup as its global PR agency of record; Feintuch Communications to Manage North American Program

Travelex Currency Solutions has a 140-year heritage in foreign currency, pioneering the traveler's checks of the past and the digital payments of the future. With a presence in over 70 countries across six continents, Travelex has distilled its expertise and experience into a platform that reinvents physical and digital cross-border money movement globally to ensure its clients remain one step ahead of the competition.

CCgroup is delivering an integrated marketing communications program for Travelex Currency Solutions in concert with its partners across the globe. The program is focused on boosting its profile in the FinTech sector among both traditional and non-traditional influencers, as well as using insight-led content marketing combined with a range of earned, paid and shared tactics to secure marketing qualified leads with target institutions.

"At Travelex Currency Solutions we believe that financial institutions and their customers should be able to do business across borders as easily as they do locally. We've built a platform that allows consumers to instantly access and send money anywhere in the world through their trusted financial institution without complexity. In a complex and fast paced market, we need a PR agency with the specialist experience and expertise to hit the ground running," said Kat Kalinina, global head of public relations at Travelex. "With more than 10 years of FinTech expertise, particularly in the payments space, the CCgroup team has quickly demonstrated they can combine creative strategies with concrete implementation to meet our business objectives."

"Travelex Currency Solutions has an unrivalled heritage in the foreign currency sector and has invested significantly to distill this expertise into an advanced, cloud-based platform. With the business already securing new contracts with banks across the globe, it is critical that Travelex's market position and reputation reflects this new direction," said Daniel Lowther, head of FinTech at CCgroup. "With a unique pedigree, market leading technology, and industry altering deals around the corner, we're thrilled to be working with one of the most recognized FinTech brands on the planet."

Feintuch Communications enjoys decades of fintech and payment technology experience including its current work for Klarna, MPOWER Systems and BasisCode Compliance and prior work for a broad range of brands including Optimal Payments (now PaySafe), FOREX.com and SimCorp.

"We relish the challenge of supporting this well-known financial brand as it transforms into a cutting-edge fintech with a broad product portfolio serving banks, financial institutions and consumers," said Henry Feintuch, president, Feintuch Communications. "Our team enjoys extensive experience in helping to build market awareness for payment and fintech companies in North America. We're proud to collaborate with CCgroup and its other partners on behalf of Travelex Currency Solutions."

With a presence in over 70 countries across six continents, Travelex has distilled its expertise and experience into a platform that reinvents physical and digital cross-border money movement* globally to ensure its clients remain one step ahead of the competition. The platform provides financial institutions with a trusted, efficient and accurate international money transfer service, plus secure and reliable banknote delivery of both major and exotic currencies.

The Travelex Currency Solutions platform means financial institutions and their customers can do business across borders as easily as they do locally, while guiding customers through the complexities of AML compliance processes necessary for additional services. Travelex Currency Solutions' commitment to ensuring compliance with local regulations means it has a dedicated team of 80 compliance professionals, responsible for ensuring ongoing risk management across all the jurisdictions it operates in.

For more information visit: https://currency-solutions.travelex.com/

About CCgroup

CCgroup is an international B2B technology PR and marketing consultancy that trades on its deep specialist knowledge of four key tech markets: Mobile & Telecoms, Enterprise Tech, FinTech and MediaTech.

We help ambitious technology businesses get noticed by blending 30 years of experience in B2B technology markets with our unique 'Catalyst' audience insight programme that identifies how our clients' customers behave in the buying process. We leverage our insight to create acutely targeted and commercially-focused PR campaigns.

For more information visit: https://www.ccgrouppr.com/

About Feintuch Communications

Feintuch Communications (www.feintuchcommunications.com), based in New York City, is an award-winning strategic relations firm offering clients an integrated blend of public relations, advertising/marketing, investor relations and other services to meet their business objectives. A founding partner of PR World Alliance (www.PRWorldAlliance.com), the firm specializes in B-to-B and B-to-C programs with a focus in technology, financial services, advertising and media and energy/clean tech. Feintuch Communications prides itself on its strong service ethic, senior counsel and hands-on support.

