Travelex Insurance Services honored with Gold Magellan Award for travel insurance webinar series

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelex Insurance Services Inc. is proud to announce that it has been honored with a prestigious Gold Magellan Award by Travel Weekly in the Travel Insurance – Marketing – Webinar category. This award recognizes the success of Travelex's "Itinerary for Success: Travel Insurance Essentials" webinar series, an educational initiative designed to simplify the complexities of travel insurance for travel professionals.

Recognizing the need for more accessible, in-depth support for their partners, Travelex launched the "Itinerary for Success" series to equip travel professionals with essential knowledge and tools. Through engaging content, the series covered critical travel insurance topics and answered frequently asked questions related to coverage, benefits, and enrollment.

"We are honored to receive this Gold Magellan Award from Travel Weekly," said Will Nihan, Chief Executive Officer at Travelex Insurance Services. "This recognition reflects our dedication to supporting the travel advisor community with resources that empower them to offer clients exceptional service and peace of mind for their travelers."

The Magellan Awards honor outstanding design, marketing and services in a broad range of industry segments including hospitality, travel destinations, cruise lines, online travel services, airlines and airports, travel agents and agencies, tour operators and ground transportation.

"The entries that are recognized in the 17th annual Travel Weekly Magellan Awards demonstrate that the industry is more than up to the task of attracting consumer attention amidst a din of competing messages," said Arnie Weissmann, editor-in-chief of Travel Weekly. "Once again, your peers have produced inspiring promotional campaigns and travel product designs. I've been involved in every Magellan program from its inception, and this year's group has impressed me like none that came before."

The Magellan Awards are judged and overseen by a one-of-a-kind panel of top travel professionals representing the best names and most accomplished leaders from the industry. In determining winners, entries do not compete with one another, instead they are judged against a standard of excellence based on the long experience of Travel Weekly. To uphold this high standard of excellence, a category may have multiple winners or may have no winners at all.

For a complete list of 2024 awardees, please visit www.travelweeklyawards.com/winners.

About Travelex Insurance Services

Since 1996, Travelex Insurance Services has been a leading U.S. provider of travel insurance. As a premier partner to the travel industry, Travelex offers an array of products designed to help travelers create and protect the moments that matter most while they explore the world.

Travelex is a part of the Cover-More Group, a leading global travel insurance, assistance and travel risk management provider. Owned by the Zurich Insurance Group, Cover-More has operations in more than 15 countries across five continents and offers world-class emergency medical assistance and travel security support to over 17 million travelers globally. Learn more at www.TravelexInsurance.com.

About Travel Weekly

Travel Weekly is the most influential provider of news, research, opinion and analysis to the North American travel trade marketplace. It reaches a broad industry audience in print, online and with face- to-face events throughout the year. Travel Weekly is a part of Northstar Travel Group, the leading B-to-B media company providing information and marketing solutions for the global travel industry. Northstar Travel Group is based in Rutherford, NJ, and more information is available at northstartravelgroup.com

About Northstar Travel Group

Northstar Travel Group is the leading B-to-B media company providing information and marketing solutions for the global travel industry. The company owns 14 media brands connecting 1.2m industry professionals through a comprehensive portfolio of digital, social, print and more than 100 events in 13 countries. Northstar Travel Group is owned by EagleTree Capital. Northstar Travel Group is based in Rutherford, NJ, and more information is available at northstartravelgroup.com

Contact:

Brooke Kirby

P: +1-402-505-7006

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Travelex Insurance Services