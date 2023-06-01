Travelex launches enhanced travel insurance plans and CFAR upgrade, plus age-band pricing

OMAHA, Neb., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Travelex Insurance Services Inc., launched its new line of travel protection plans with an enhanced cancel-for-any-reason (CFAR) upgrade covering up to 75% of trip cost, competitive age-band pricing, and additional coverage benefits. Travelex's previous travel protection plans officially retired at 11:59 p.m. May 31.

"We really took some time and put a lot of thought into these products as we've designed them," said Shannon Lofdahl, President and CEO at Travelex. "The resulting plans offer enhanced benefits, coverages and age-band pricing. We're responding to the coverage and benefits our partners and travelers want — there's only good news here."

Enhanced plan highlights

Travelex's Travel Select plan's CFAR upgrade1 now covers up to 75% of the trip cost if travelers have to cancel their trips.

The Travel Select plan provides new trip-cancelation and trip-interruption coverage options, including adoption, attending childbirth, cancel for business reasons2, organ donor, theft of travel documents and school extension.

Competitive age-band pricing bases plan rates on each traveler's risk level.

"I truly believe travel insurance is crucial to travel today," Lofdahl said. "Travelex is committed to protecting you and your trip investment when the unexpected happens."

About Travelex Insurance Services

For more than 25 years, Travelex Insurance Services has been a leading U.S. provider of travel insurance. As a premier partner to the travel industry, Travelex offers an array of products designed to help travelers create and protect the moments that matter most while they explore the world.

We are part of the Zurich family of global brands and a woman-led organization that appreciates diversity. Guided by our values, we are optimistic, caring and reliable. With forward thinking, determination and a sense of togetherness, we help travelers dream, explore, and travel on. Learn more at TravelexInsurance.com.

The product descriptions provided here are only brief summaries and may change without notice. Full coverage terms and details, including limitations and exclusions, are contained in the insurance policy. Travelex Insurance Services, Inc. CA Agency License #0D10209. Travel Insurance is underwritten by Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company; NAIC #22276.

1 Cancel-for-any-reason (CFAR) coverage pricing based on age and trip cost. Available only with Travel Select plan.

2 Cancel-for-business-reasons coverage available only with Travel Select and must be purchased within 15 days of the initial trip deposit date.

Contact:

Amy Goldyn

P: +1-402-880-7481

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Travelex Insurance Services