Travelex launches enhanced travel insurance plans and CFAR upgrade, plus age-band pricing

News provided by

Travelex Insurance Services

01 Jun, 2023, 14:35 ET

OMAHA, Neb., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Travelex Insurance Services Inc., launched its new line of travel protection plans with an enhanced cancel-for-any-reason (CFAR) upgrade covering up to 75% of trip cost, competitive age-band pricing, and additional coverage benefits. Travelex's previous travel protection plans officially retired at 11:59 p.m. May 31.

"We really took some time and put a lot of thought into these products as we've designed them," said Shannon Lofdahl, President and CEO at Travelex. "The resulting plans offer enhanced benefits, coverages and age-band pricing. We're responding to the coverage and benefits our partners and travelers want — there's only good news here."

Enhanced plan highlights
Travelex's Travel Select plan's CFAR upgrade1 now covers up to 75% of the trip cost if travelers have to cancel their trips.

The Travel Select plan provides new trip-cancelation and trip-interruption coverage options, including adoption, attending childbirth, cancel for business reasons2, organ donor, theft of travel documents and school extension.

Competitive age-band pricing bases plan rates on each traveler's risk level.

"I truly believe travel insurance is crucial to travel today," Lofdahl said. "Travelex is committed to protecting you and your trip investment when the unexpected happens."

About Travelex Insurance Services
For more than 25 years, Travelex Insurance Services has been a leading U.S. provider of travel insurance. As a premier partner to the travel industry, Travelex offers an array of products designed to help travelers create and protect the moments that matter most while they explore the world.

We are part of the Zurich family of global brands and a woman-led organization that appreciates diversity. Guided by our values, we are optimistic, caring and reliable. With forward thinking, determination and a sense of togetherness, we help travelers dream, explore, and travel on. Learn more at TravelexInsurance.com.

The product descriptions provided here are only brief summaries and may change without notice. Full coverage terms and details, including limitations and exclusions, are contained in the insurance policy. Travelex Insurance Services, Inc. CA Agency License #0D10209. Travel Insurance is underwritten by Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company; NAIC #22276.

1 Cancel-for-any-reason (CFAR) coverage pricing based on age and trip cost. Available only with Travel Select plan.
2 Cancel-for-business-reasons coverage available only with Travel Select and must be purchased within 15 days of the initial trip deposit date.

Contact:
Amy Goldyn
P: +1-402-880-7481
E: [email protected]

SOURCE Travelex Insurance Services

Also from this source

Travelex launches new partner perk: Creative assets to support integrated marketing efforts

Travelex and Collette Travel team up to offer travel insurance products and services

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.