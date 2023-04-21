TravelGranny.net Takes the Stress out of Vacation Planning - Ideal for 'Revenge Travelers' of All Ages

'Celebrating our grand opening, one of the first 1000 buyers will win a $1000 prize'

LONDON, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup booking platform TravelGranny.net announced its official launch with a revolutionary way to streamline travel planning for customers, aggregating data from major travel sites such as Booking.com, Hotels.com, Expedia, and Agoda, while offering users the best deals on flights, transportation, and hotels – all without any additional fees. Along with an array of on-trend merchandise designed for travel enthusiasts looking to make their trips even more memorable, TravelGranny.net's platform is perfect for Revenge Travelers seeking to make up for lost travel opportunities due to pandemic lockdowns.

According to a 2021 report by Expedia Group Media Solutions, online travel agency (OTA) booking continues to grow across generations with 68% of Millennials and 57% of Gen Z travelers booking through these platforms, while 41% of Generation X and 31% of Baby Boomers also use OTAs. TravelGranny.net recognizes this trend and has designed its platform to cater to the needs of all travelers, regardless of age.

"We understand the online booking process can be overwhelming and time-consuming and that's why we streamlined it, saving customers money and providing them with great deals," said Travel Granny. "Since our digital engine pulls the best discounts from multiple travel websites, our goal is to be a one-stop-shop for travel needs."

Planning a trip online can be a stressful experience for many travelers, especially with so many different travel websites and booking platforms out there: "It can be overwhelming to sift through all the information and find the best deals. And even when you do find a good deal, it can be frustrating to have to navigate through the booking process and deal with unexpected fees and charges," explained Travel Granny. "On top of that, travelers may have concerns about the legitimacy of certain travel sites or worry about scams and fraud – so it is understandable why so many people turn to us to simplify the process and ease the stress of planning a trip.

"Our platform not only offers the best deals on flights, transportation, and hotels but also provides customers with the merch they want before they travel too," said Travel Granny. "And if you are going to help people plan a trip, you have to include great customer service. So that was a major priority for us as well. Our team is always available to answer any questions or concerns that customers may have."

TravelGranny.net's user-friendly website is optimized for mobile devices, and in addition, the platform offers high-quality merchandise from trusted suppliers, paired with fast shipping times.

Customers can visit TravelGranny.net for more information on the $1000 contest and sign up to receive a discount on their first purchase.

Media Contact:

Raees Merchant

Founding CEO

+44 7418 380868

[email protected]

SOURCE TravelGranny.net