TravelHost Relaunches Brand with New Website and Marketing Initiatives, Eyes National Expansion

Founded in 1968 as the nation's first in-room hotel magazine, TravelHost was purchased last year by Bridge Media Networks (Bridge Media), a growing media conglomerate, to join a lineup of national media outlets including TV networks NEWSnet™ and Sports News Highlights™ and DRIVEN Autos.

Orestes Baez, an industry veteran with more than 35 years of experience in the magazine and newspaper business, was hired as CEO to revamp the TravelHost brand and expand the service markets. Baez has opened six new markets in 2023, including: Nashville and Pigeon Forge, TN; Austin, TX; Virginia Beach VA; Phoenix, AZ; and San Diego and Orange County, CA. TravelHost plans to add 100 additional markets throughout the United States over the next five years. This rapid growth initiative and new marketing strategy highlight the brand's commitment to providing travelers with custom-curated recommendations to eat, shop, play, and stay.

"TravelHost has helped families create unforgettable moments for 55 years," said Baez. "We are committed to building the innovative products and services that will help our customers make new memories in the years to come. With deep, hyperlocal expertise driving our business, TravelHost will help any traveler 'live like a local'."

The all-new Travelhost.com website, created in partnership with BLOX Digital, boasts intuitive navigation, robust review-style articles, available e-Editions of the printed magazines and an integration with Expedia for hassle-free reservations. Users can also opt-in for a complementary newsletter to deliver the latest local tips right to their inbox.

TravelHost will make use of BLOX Digital's full solutions suite, a strategic move aimed at enhancing efficiency and managing costs.

"We are delighted that TravelHost has chosen to partner with BLOX Digital," said Brad Ward, CEO of BLOX Digital. "Our team looks forward to helping TravelHost harness the full potential of our fully-integrated platform to expand into new markets, improve efficiency, and boost digital revenue."

About TravelHost

Founded in 1968, TravelHost offers high-quality local content to vacationers who wish to get the most out of their stay, whether on a business trip or family vacation. Recommendations in TravelHost have been hand-picked by experts in each city and offer advertising opportunities to local businesses.

About Bridge Media Networks

Bridge Media Networks is a media group that delivers the latest news, sports, automotive, and travel content. The portfolio includes two national television networks, owned and operated TV stations, more than 100 over-the-air television affiliates, distribution on 25+ streaming platforms, websites and more. The company is committed to providing viewers with the most comprehensive and impartial content possible through their flagship brands: NEWSnet™, Sports News Highlights™, DRIVEN Automotive and TravelHost.com. (www.BridgeMediaNetworks.com)

About BLOX Digital

BLOX Digital is a leading digital solutions provider for media organizations across the United States and beyond. Their comprehensive suite of solutions encompasses everything from content management systems to managed digital advertising services, ensuring that clients have access to the latest technology and strategies to succeed in today's ever-changing media landscape.

SOURCE TravelHost