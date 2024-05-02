Travelier Acquires DeÔnibus, Brazil's Pioneer Online Bus Ticketing Platform, to Dominate Latin American Intercity Travel

SÃO PAULO, and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelier, a travel-tech global leader digitizing land and sea transportation, today announced the acquisition of DeÔnibus, A leading Brazilian online bus ticket platform. This strategic move strengthens Travelier's position in Latin America and positions the company to become the one-stop shop for all intercity land and sea transportation across the globe.

DeÔnibus: A Powerhouse in Brazilian Bus Ticketing

Travelier Acquires DeÔnibus. Image: DeÔnibus team.

Founded in 2012, as "Brazil by bus", and rebranded as DeÔnibus in 2018 to attract more domestic travelers, DeÔnibus was founded by siblings Breno Moraes, CEO, and Mariana Malveira, Head of Tech & Customer Service. Prior to the acquisition by Travelier, DeÔnibus had raised $700,000 USD in funding from ACE Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm, alongside additional angel Investors.

The company has established itself as a dominant force in the Brazilian bus travel industry. With a network of 300+ operators connected to more than 36,000 routes, DeÔnibus offers 80% geographical coverage in Brazil and serves 30 million travelers annually. The company enjoys a strong reputation with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +72, highlighting exceptional customer satisfaction.

Unlocking Growth Potential in a Thriving Market

Brazil presents a significant opportunity for online bus ticketing. The bus travel market in Brazil is one of the largest in the world, generating more than $2 billion USD in annual revenue. While 50% of all international travel purchases in Brazil are made online, only 30% of bus tickets are purchased through online channels. This untapped potential fuels Travelier's vision to capture a dominant market share in this region.

"The bus travel market in Brazil has been going through changes in recent years, influenced by travelers' new purchasing habits, digitalization and modernization of the sector, and regulatory changes. Internet sales penetration has been growing fast year after year and is expected to exceed 50% of total sales in the next 2 to 3 years. When we started in 2012, the internet sales represented about 3% of sales." says Breno Moraes, DeÔnibus Co-Founder and CEO.

Building a Unified Transportation Network in Latin America

This acquisition comes alongside Travelier's investment in Plataforma 10, two years ago, Argentina's leading online transportation brand. Together, these moves demonstrate Travelier's commitment to comprehensive coverage across Latin America.

The company plans to leverage its centralized technology hub, as a competitive edge for success in the region. Launched in 2023, the centralized hub enables a seamless booking experience across all subsidiaries and partners with a single API. This capability strengthens partnerships with online travel agencies (OTAs) and affiliates, providing them with a wider range of transportation services through a single integration point.

A Winning Combination: Travelier's Capabilities and DeÔnibus' Local Expertise

The acquisition aligns with Travelier's vision to become the global leader in intercity land and sea transportation, with its current portfolio encompassing five B2C brands and two TMS brands spanning Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Africa. Travelier recognizes DeÔnibus's strong position and believes the company is poised to dominate the Brazilian market. "We have looked into the Brazilian market for quite some time, evaluating the landscape, the players and the potential. DeÔnibus has great foundations, a cultural fit to the Travelier group alongside scaling potential. I'm confident in our new journey together." Says Noam Toister, Travelier Co-Founder and CEO.

Continued Growth and Decentralized Leadership

Travelier has acquired 100% of DeÔnibus shares. DeÔnibus is projected to maintain its impressive 50% year-over-year growth trajectory, fueled by Travelier's extensive resources and capabilities. Breno Moraes, DeÔnibus's co-founder and CEO, will continue to lead the company, ensuring a smooth transition and leveraging Travelier's support to achieve even greater success.

This investment also unlocks opportunities for Travelier to penetrate the Brazilian market with Sisorg, its Latam-based TMS (Transportation Management System) and solidify its leadership position across all transportation technology services in Brazil.

About Travelier

Travelier, formerly known as Bookaway Group, is a travel-tech company, revolutionizing land and sea transportation for travelers. Travelier's network of digital platforms allow customers to instantly buy intercity tickets to ferries, buses and trains in local markets which can be usually complex, enabling stress-free travel across the globe. Since its founding in 2017, Travelier has worked to bridge the gap between international travelers and local transportation suppliers – empowering suppliers to grow their businesses, all while easing travel anxiety for the consumer. Travelier's mission to facilitate unforgettable journeys is not only at the root of their proprietary platform but stretches across their wide range of subsidiaries – Bookaway.com , Getbybus servicing the Balkans, 12Go in Southeast Asia, SeatOS for the Asia Pacific market, and Plataforma10 , DeÔnibus and Sisorg servicing Latin America. For more information, visit Travelier.com

About DeÔnibus

Founded by brothers Breno Moraes and Mariana Malveira, more than 12 years ago, DeÔnibus is one of the main bus travel marketplaces in Brazil. With more than 300 registered bus operators and thousands of routes available for sale, the company's mission is to make the road traveler's experience unique. The company has served more than 7 million travelers in Brazil and also acts as a technological partner for many bus companies, bus stations and travel agencies across the country.

More information: https://deonibus.com

