Travelier Launches Traveling.com to Lead Ground & Sea Travel Across Europe

Formerly known as GetByBus, the Croatian-born brand reintroduces itself.

SPLIT, Croatia and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than a decade of connecting travelers across Croatia and Southeast Europe through the GetByBus platform, the company is entering a bold new era with the launch of Traveling.com. This major rebrand reflects the company's evolution into a global, multi-modal travel platform designed to simplify how people move across borders, islands, and regions.

Traveling.com becomes the group's new flagship consumer brand in Europe, consolidating previously separate offerings, GetByBus, GetByFerry, GetByTransfer, and the GetBy App, into one seamless platform. With this strategic shift, the company moves away from a fragmented, multi-brand identity to a unified experience centered on ease, trust, and global scalability.

From buses and ferries to trains and transfers, Traveling.com is built to serve the modern traveler, whether they're journeying across the Adriatic or planning a trip from Split to Phuket.

"GetByBus started with a simple mission: make bus travel easy in Croatia," said Ante Dagelić, CEO of Traveling.com. "Over time, we became one of the most visited transport platforms in the region. But as travel habits changed and competition grew, we saw the need to evolve. Traveling.com represents that evolution, a more modern, intuitive brand ready to meet the needs of travelers worldwide."

The rebrand signals more than just a name change. It's a clear move toward becoming a globally recognized hub for ground and sea transport. With a renewed focus on user experience, smart technology, and international reach, Traveling.com is poised to reshape the future of travel booking.

A Croatian Travel Success Story Goes Global

Over ten years ago, a Croatian startup called GetByBus set out to simplify regional bus travel. With clear, reliable information and user-friendly tools, it quickly became a trusted choice for locals and tourists across Southeast Europe.

As demand grew, so did the company's reach. New services like GetByFerry, GetByTransfer, and a mobile app followed, covering ferries, private transfers, and a more complete travel experience. But with multiple sub-brands, the team saw the need for a stronger, unified identity.

That identity is now Traveling.com. A global brand bringing all forms of ground and sea transportation into one streamlined platform. It's a major step forward: from regional player to international travel leader.

Why the Name Traveling.com?

The name tested exceptionally well with users. It's familiar, trustworthy, and flexible, ideal for a platform that helps people get around by bus, ferry, train, or private transfer. With over 5 trillion Google searches in 2024 alone, "traveling" remains one of the most searched global terms, making the domain a strategic brand asset.

Just as Booking.com became the go-to for hotels, Traveling.com is setting out to own the space for non-air travel.

Built for the Modern Traveler

Alongside the rebrand, the company has enhanced its app and platform. Travelers now get personalized recommendations, live support, and simple booking tools, designed to turn one-time users into loyal customers.

And it's not just about tech. The brand voice is deliberately warm and human—more like a well-traveled friend than a cold platform. Traveling.com aims to make logistics part of the joy of the journey.

Backed by Global Strength

Traveling.com is powered by Travelier, a global travel tech group whose portfolio includes:

12Go – Southeast Asia's top transport platform

– top transport platform Plataforma 10 – Argentina's leading bus booking site

– leading bus booking site DeÔnibus – Brazil's intercity travel leader

– intercity travel leader Bookaway –a global brand for travelers in the U.S. and Europe .

Together, they span 643,000 routes in 122 countries. This network ensures Traveling.com delivers dependable experiences, everywhere.

The Future of Booking

With outdated platforms still dominating much of the ground transport space, Traveling.com offers a clear alternative: modern design, transparent pricing, and a focus on ease and trust.

As CEO Ante Dagelić says:

"Traveling.com is more than a rebrand, it's our next chapter. A modern, trusted platform where people can discover and book the best way to get around, anywhere in the world."

Where Booking ends, Traveling begins.

About Travelier

Founded in 2014, Travelier is a global travel group that connects millions of people to ground and sea transportation worldwide. With market-leading platforms in Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Travelier is reimagining how travelers move from place to place—by land or by sea. Its latest brand, Traveling.com, is now leading the group's expansion in Europe, combining world-class user experience with the largest multi-modal route inventory in the industry.

Learn more at www.traveling.com

Media Contact:

Noa Greenfield

VP Brand & Communications, Travelier

Email: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2692251/Travelier_Logo.jpg