Traveling Abroad May Be Possible Despite High Costs for Student Loan Borrowers, Says Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveling abroad is something people often consider as some sort of life goal, usually to be done after something, maybe during retirement or a similar life event. But traveling abroad might bring about eye-opening life experiences that could be better used earlier in life. Some endeavors in life can be expensive, but the solution may lie in combining them. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, suggests that people who want to travel abroad but are worried about affording it may be able to still afford to do so with student loans and income-driven repayment programs.

Studying abroad gives a student loan borrower a chance to experience parts of the world that he or she may not be able to otherwise. With less worry about things like where to stay, experiencing the world and still working on degree coursework can be an option. "Seeing a different part of the world can be so enriching for people, if not for their education but for themselves. It can really bring home the idea of how small the world really is and how similar we all are, and may help those that travel appreciate our cultural differences," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial.

Traveling abroad, even with the assistance of student loans, can be expensive. While the experience was completely worth the cost, individuals may have trouble paying their student loans afterward. Ameritech Financial can assist students in applying for federal income-driven repayment programs to potentially get their monthly payments lowered. That way, the borrower might be able to focus on knowledge gained and maybe less about their student loans. "Ameritech Financial wants people to better enjoy their life instead of struggling with student loans that have gotten out of their control. Life shouldn't be limited to only focusing on repayment, and Ameritech Financial might be able to help some with that," said Knickerbocker.

