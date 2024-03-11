Traveling Different, the "Autism Travel Bible," to Be Released in Paperback as Part of National Autism Acceptance Month

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for National Autism Acceptance Month, on April 2, 2024, Rowman & Littlefield will release the paperback edition of the multi-award-winning parenting and travel guide, Traveling Different: Vacation Strategies for Parents of the Anxious, the Inflexible, and the Neurodiverse by Dawn M. Barclay.

Traveling Different Paperback Edition Author Dawn M. Barclay

Thought by many to be the Autism Travel Bible, in 2023, the hardcover and e-book edition won the coveted Lowell Thomas Gold Award (Guidebook category) from the Society of American Travel Writers Foundation, first prize in the Maxy Awards (Inspirational/Self-Help category), was a finalist in the Best Indie Book Awards (BIBA) in both the travel and parenting categories, and won honorable mention in ASJA Arlene Awards for Books that Make a Difference, Traveling Different also received a starred review in August 2022 from Library Journal, who called the book "an essential read, not only for parents of autistic or otherwise neurodivergent children but for all families."

About the book: Traveling with children is always challenging, but for parents of children with autism spectrum disorder and/or mood and attention disorders it can be especially intimidating. In Traveling Different, Dawn M. Barclay presents travel strategies and anecdotes from Certified Autism Travel Professionals™, parents of special needs children, associations and advocates, and mental health professionals, broken down by mode of transportation and type of venue. The heart of the book outlines suggested itineraries for spectrum families as well as venues that cater to the unique special interests that are characteristic of individuals with invisible disabilities. Culminating with a guide of travel agents who specialize in special needs travel and lists of organizations that advocate for special needs families, Traveling Different is the essential resource to make the cultural, educational, and bonding benefits of vacations available to all.

"I'm thrilled the book will now be available in paperback, which makes it more affordable for all families," said author Dawn M. Barclay, who has appeared on close to one hundred podcasts, and interviews on video, radio, and television since the book's initial launch. Barclay prints updates on her Traveling Different social media sites on X (formerly Twitter) at @TravelingDiff and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TravelingDifferent/, as well as exclusive content on Medium.com.

Preorders are available for a 30% discount. The discount expires 12/31/2024 and may not be combined with other offers. E-books must be ordered online at www.rowman.com. You must use the promo code RLFANDF30 for the 30% discount. Shipping charges and sales tax additional. Traveling Different is also available via major online book distributors and independent bookstores worldwide. An audiobook version is also available.

Dawn Barclay is available for interviews by calling 845-893-0173 or emailing [email protected].

travelingdifferent.com

SOURCE Dawn M. Barclay