Traveling Fishing Pop-Up Begins Maiden Voyage for National Fishing and Boating Week

Family-friendly and Instagram-ready, Off the Hook, will provide visitors a fun, hands-on introduction to fishing basics led by helpful expert guides. Kicking off for NFBW, the attraction held its national launch in New York City, where campaign spokesperson, ESPN broadcaster and Olympic medalist Jessica Mendoza stopped by to get her fish on.

"You don't need to be an athlete to enjoy the outdoors," says Mendoza, "and that's exactly what we're showing people with Off the Hook. As a mom, spending quality time on the water with my family is a simple and relaxing way to unplug. Together with Take Me Fishing, I'm hoping to show families everywhere how easy and fun it is."

Off the Hook will feature games, snacks and educational opportunities for kids to go fishing while learning about nature and conservation. Fishing gear and bait are provided. Visitors will not need a fishing license to participate, thanks to state partnerships.

Following its New York debut, Off the Hook will hit the road for its national tour, bringing the joy of fishing to different cities all summer long. The attraction will stop in the Washington, D.C. metro area Saturday, June 8, through Sunday, June 9. Additional tour details will soon be available at www.TakeMeFishing.org/OffTheHook.

"For more than 20 years we've been growing participation in fishing and boating, and Off the Hook is an exciting next chapter of our efforts to get more people out on the water," says Frank Peterson, President and CEO of RBFF. "We're intentionally bringing this attraction to cities to show fishing is an activity for everyone. From the city lakes of Minneapolis to the river piers of Manhattan, anyone can cast a line and catch a fish."

People across the country can celebrate NFBW no matter where they live by participating in a Free Fishing Day. These are select days during NFBW and throughout the summer when states waive standard license requirements on public bodies of water, providing new participants an easy opportunity to try out fishing. TakeMeFishing.org offers a variety of beginner resources, like step-by-step guides and an interactive map of places to fish and boat. Newcomers can also get involved on social media with #GetYourFishOn.

Off the Hook is made possible by support from Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, L.L.Bean, Nature Valley and Zebco Fishing.

About the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF)

RBFF is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to increase participation in recreational angling and boating, thereby protecting and restoring the nation's aquatic natural resources. RBFF developed the award-winning Take Me Fishing™ and Vamos A Pescar™ campaigns creating awareness about boating, fishing and conservation, and educating people about the benefits of participation. These campaigns help boaters and anglers of all ages and experience levels learn, plan, and equip for a day on the water. The campaign websites, TakeMeFishing.org and VamosAPescar.org, feature how-to videos, information on how to get a fishing license and boat registration, and an interactive state-by-state map that allows visitors to find local boating and fishing spots.

