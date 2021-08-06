'Traveling With Purpose' in Post-Covid Environment is the Focus of Newest Travel That Matters Podcast Interview

MALIBU, Calif., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The significance of "purposeful travel" and the growing importance of planning impactful, life-changing trips to dream destinations in the wake of the COVID pandemic is the focus of an exclusive interview with Preferred Hotel Group CEO Lindsey Ueberroth in the newest installment of CurtCo Media's Travel That Matters podcast.

Preferred Hotel Group CEO Lindsey Ueberroth

Celebrating the captivating and ever-changing world of luxury travel destinations and one-of-a-kind experiences, Travel That Matters features interviews with preeminent international travel experts and innovators. Hosted by Bruce Wallin, former Robb Report Editorial Director and contributor to Departures and National Geographic, the podcast invites discerning travel enthusiasts along as he delves into the world of exclusive travel experiences.

The first of three consecutive interviews with prominent women influencers from the international luxury travel sector, the discussion with Ms. Ueberroth will be followed in the weeks ahead by insightful conversations with "Ancestral Footsteps" Founder Sue Hill and All Things Italy Author Maria Shollenbarger.

Ms. Ueberroth, whose company operates Preferred Hotels & Resorts and Beyond Green among other travel brands, tells Wallin that the COVID pandemic has profoundly impacted how travelers are now approaching their vacation planning. "Freedom of movement was taken away from us," she explains. "The time is now, so waiting for retirement isn't as much of a consideration. Once international travel really opens, I do think people will travel further abroad than they previously would have before the pandemic. They are seizing the opportunity after such a prolonged wait."

Ms. Ueberroth also points to changes in regional travel planning. "We all started exploring our own backyards in our own countries or cities or states that we didn't used to. I think that we've started to really appreciate and enjoy our own countries again," she tells Mr. Wallin. "This should lead to a renaissance of that around the globe."

Released on alternate Tuesdays, Travel That Matters is among the first in a series from CurtCo Media podcasts targeting the luxury market. The free podcast is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher. Additional information is accessible via Host Bruce Wallin's Instagram.

Previous Travel That Matters episodes include:

1 - The New Luxury Travel with Matthew Upchurch

2 - The Private Safari Experience with Dereck and Beverly Joubert

3 - Personal Journeys into the Unknown with the Extraordinary Adventure Club's Calum Morrison

About CurtCo Media

From its studios in Malibu, CurtCo Media celebrates the fast-growing inspirational style of podcasting by providing millions of sophisticated listeners with authoritative hosts, nationally recognized guests, and talented storytellers. Using the highest recording and editing standards, the company presents many series covering topics such as politics (Meet Me in the Middle and Medicine, We're Still Practicing) to luxury (Cars That Matter, Travel That Matters), entertainment (Hollywood Unscripted), daily inspiration (A Moment of Your Time), kids & family (A Moment For Kids) and lifestyle & wellness (Life Done Better with Supermodel Jill de Jong), with new shows coming soon, including scripted tech-sci-fi, SOLAR.

More comprehensive information is accessible via www.CurtCo.com, as well as via TravelThatMatters Twitter: @TravelWithBruce

Media Contact:

Jeff Perlman

818.317.3070

[email protected]

SOURCE CurtCo Media "Travel That Matters" Podcast

Related Links

http://www.CurtCo.com

