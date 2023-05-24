Traveling With Your Dog or Cat? Pet Releaf Shares Insights as Pet Owners Prepare For Summer

News provided by

Pet Releaf

24 May, 2023, 12:41 ET

DENVER, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of pet owners across the U.S. prepare for summer travel, Pet Releaf, the original and #1 selling pet CBD brand, is highlighting pet travel stats and tips to prepare for the season.

While summer is an exciting and relaxing time for many people, for pets it can be stressful. Whether a pet is traveling in a car, plane, or staying behind, the journey can be far from easy. The 2023-2024 APPA report addresses some of the latest insights into pet travel:

Continue Reading
Pet Releaf's line of Stress Releaf pet CBD is the #1 choice for pet parents looking for a safe and effective calming supplement for summer travel and fireworks. All Pet Releaf products are made with organic full-spectrum hemp CBD that has been third-party tested for quality and safety.
Pet Releaf's line of Stress Releaf pet CBD is the #1 choice for pet parents looking for a safe and effective calming supplement for summer travel and fireworks. All Pet Releaf products are made with organic full-spectrum hemp CBD that has been third-party tested for quality and safety.

  • More dog owners than last year take their pet with them on road trips, increasing to 48%
  • On average, dogs took nearly 3 road trips in the car in the past year
  • 19% of cat owners will take their cat with them in the car when traveling
  • Just 5% of dog owners who are traveling take their dog on the plane

Pet Releaf is thrilled to be a trusted part of families' journeys, providing pets with relief from stress, joint discomfort, irritated skin, and more.

"We know that pets are beloved members of the family, and it's so important to make sure they're as comfortable as possible during summer travel and vacations," said Co-Founder Chelsea Gennings.

Before hitting the road or booking flights, Pet Releaf recommends travelers research pet-friendly accommodations, airlines, and destinations. Plus, pet owners should visit their veterinarian to make sure traveling is the best option for their animal. Pet Releaf also urges pet owners to order CBD supplements before the summer rush, so they're prepared for the stressors before they happen.

Uses for pet CBD this summer include:

  • Calming support for fireworks, thunder, travel, and car rides
  • Joint support for hiking, play time, and more
  • Support for skin health, heat irritation, and seasonal allergies

Pet Releaf is proud to provide quality, safe, and effective CBD products for pets. As pet parents gear up for the summer season, they can rest assured knowing that choosing Pet Releaf means providing their pets with the best care possible. With Pet Releaf, pets can stay cool, calm, and healthy as they navigate everything the season may bring.

To learn more about Pet Releaf, visit petreleaf.com

About Pet Releaf 

Pet Releaf is the original plant-based pet CBD brand — supporting pets, their parents, and the planet with sustainably made, veterinarian-formulated hemp-based solutions. Since its founding more than a decade ago, the company has led the industry with its commitment to education, transparency, and most of all, effectiveness, and has transformed the lives of more than 5 million pets and their families. Sourced on regenerative farms in Colorado and awarded the NASC quality seal, Pet Releaf's products help reduce discomfort and irritation, support calm behavior and optimal digestion, and promote long-term health and general wellness. Learn more at petreleaf.com. 

Media Contact 
Miranda Carney 
[email protected]

SOURCE Pet Releaf

Also from this source

Pet Releaf Dispels Hemp Myths and Educates Pet Owners on the Benefits of CBD

Pet Releaf, the Original Pet CBD Brand, Showcases Record-Selling Products & Industry Education at Global Pet Expo

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.