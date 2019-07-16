TravelMeetTravel.com Signals a New Era in the Traveler - Travel Advisor Relationship

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Is TravelMeetTravel.com bringing travelers and travel advisors back together again? Frustrated and exhausted from comparing prices, reading numerous travel reviews, and scrolling endless hours on websites, consumers are ready for a change. In fact, according to recent studies, travelers average eight hours or more on the web and visit up to 38 sites when planning holiday travel.

With Travel-Meet-Travel's personalized holiday travel planning service, verified travel advisors are back doing the research and travelers are back enjoying booking travel again. "Connecting travelers with local experts from around the globe is improving the holiday and business travel-planning process," says Ilyaz Zameer, Travel-Meet-Travel Founder & CEO. Since advisors are travel specialists, Travel-Meet-Travel users are getting the best service and best return on their investment. The renewed connection is resulting in more business for travel advisors.

Using Travel-Meet-Travel is simple. Users start by entering the destination they're interested in visiting and requesting a travel advisor. After answering a few questions, the user creates an account enabling them to check back later to see the travel advisor's recommendations.

Travel-Meet-Travel is a FREE service for travelers. All you need to do is visit www.TravelMeetTravel.com to get started.

