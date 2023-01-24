Traveln Launches to Make Affordable Traveling More Accessible

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Now flying for business or pleasure can cost passengers much less with the launch of Traveln, a new smart fare notification platform.

Users can sign up for free to get timely alerts up to 90% off from their home airport. Members book their own deals with an average 42% discount to more than 70 destinations internationally from home domestic airports in all 50 states in the U.S. and in Canada. https://www.traveln.com/

"We understand that planning a trip can be stressful and time-consuming, which is why we created a platform that does the work for you, whether you're planning a vacation or a business trip," said Kris Covino, Traveln CEO and Founder. "We only send deals that provide complete value at reduced rates. There are no low-budget airlines or ones with a poor client rating, only real deals from standard and premium airlines."

Traveln is transparent about how the new platform works for the benefit of the flying public.

"We are dedicated to finding the best prices on flights for Traveln members by using a unique algorithm that constantly searches for airline fares that have been miscalculated, holes in dynamic pricing systems, and low demand at the right time," Covino said.

Here's Traveln's most requested FAQs:

Traveln doesn't do the booking for customers, instead it sends direct alert links to online travel engines, such as Google Flights. That link allows passengers to complete the booking with the airline of their choice.

Planning ahead is key. Traveln alerts are always time limited, so their experts highly recommend acting on the alerts promptly, and planning business or leisure trips as much in advance as possible. "We always let you know when flight deals pop up," Covino says.

A limited free membership provides a smaller sample of discounts, but purchasing a paid membership provides unlimited access to all deals without restrictions. The current cost of a membership is $49 per year and renews automatically.

Traveln maintains a growing number of 850 active deals. Some sample deals are $389 from Toronto to Berlin, Germany , a 63% discount for travel in March; and $370 from Boston to Dublin, Ireland , a 61% discount for travel in January and February.

"Over the past year, there has been an increase in the cost of goods; jet fuel is up to $39.3% higher in North America, and so is labor, which will be reflected in the cost of air travel going forward. So savvy consumers are always looking for ways to find cost efficiency, especially in airfares," Covino said. "Traveln is a valuable resource for anyone looking to save money on their travel plans. Our motto is 'See the World for Less!'"

Traveln expects to expand further beyond flights in the near future, Covino said. To start finding the best deals on flights to destinations around the world now, visit the Traveln website at www.traveln.com.

