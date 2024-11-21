TravelNet Solutions Announces Leadership Update

CEO Ryan Bailey to Become Executive Chair; Current President Boogie Wittenburg Moving into CEO Role

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TravelNet Solutions (TNS) – the provider of the vacations rental (VR) industry's leading property management software platform, Track – announced an exciting change within its leadership ranks. The company's founder and CEO, Ryan Bailey, will be transitioning into the role of Executive Chairman and current company president, Odus "Boogie" Wittenburg, will be taking on CEO responsibilities.

Wittenburg brings with him over 20 years of technology leadership experience including roles at ARCOS, Q2, and Rackspace. He specifically brings deep expertise in mission-critical, operations software as he most recently held the CEO position at ARCOS, a core operating software solution that serves the utility space.

This move comes as TNS shifts into the next stage of its journey to help VR operators deliver the outright best guest and owner experience through the most advanced technology solutions in the industry. TNS's rapid growth over the last several years has created opportunities for the company to scale operations and further enhance both volume and velocity of innovation. Wittenburg's technology leadership experience uniquely equips him to drive accelerated outcomes on these two fronts in the months and years ahead.

"As our President, Boogie has proven himself to be a very strong operations expert and I have great conviction that he will be the right leader to further accelerate TNS's success as we, and our customers, move into the next chapter of our growth story," said Bailey. "He has been an outstanding partner to me over the last several months. I couldn't be more excited that he's agreed to assume the CEO seat as I move into the Executive Chairman role where I can focus my passions: product vision, overarching strategy, and customer relationships."

"I'm honored to be part of this incredible team and humbled by the opportunity to lead this impressive organization," said Wittenburg. "Ryan and I have worked closely together and we've connected over our shared excitement about the company's future in terms of culture, innovation, and customer experience. I truly believe we're aligned for strong growth at an exciting time for our market."

TNS will share details about its future innovation and customer experience plans at its NEXT25 customer conference in Nashville, TN on February 2-5, 2025. Wittenburg and Bailey will both speak on these topics from the keynote stage.

About TravelNet Solutions

For more than two decades, TravelNet Solutions, Inc. (TNS) has provided integrated software and marketing solutions for the hospitality industry. Anchored by its flagship TrackSuite, our single-vendor ecosystem gives growing vacation rental companies all the enterprise-class tools they need to scale. With ongoing investment in the development of the platform's native features and 70+ integration partners, Track helps hospitality pros level up and scale in an increasingly dynamic market.

