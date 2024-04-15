TravelNet Solutions Consolidates Product Portfolio as TrackSuite

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TravelNet Solutions (TNS), the makers of Track property management software, recently brought all elements of their solutions portfolio under the same umbrella dubbed TrackSuite.

The company expects that wrapping the platform's various solutions in the Track brand will underscore its seamless interoperability while taking advantage of Track's broad awareness.

TrackSuite Portfolio Logo Full Color Vertical

During its 22 years serving the short-term rental industry, TNS' flagship product, Track, evolved into a true powerhouse, supporting all key aspects of property management operations for the short-term vacation rental industry. Over time, the company expanded its complementary products and services to meet the growing demands of its customers. Examples included Atlas Digital Commerce and the Resorts + Lodges marketplace.

In recent years, the company has doubled down on native functionality—case in point, developing a reimagined distribution solution (TrackDistribution) and a payment solution (TrackPayments) fully integrated into the core PMS. In 2021, it acquired Rented, adding cutting-edge revenue management to the platform. Plans for more built-in features continue apace.

"We've matured as a company and driven recognition of the Track brand deep into the vacation rental market," noted CEO Ryan Bailey. "Uniting our product portfolio under the Track brand is a logical next step in our evolution and will reinforce the message that our solutions are tightly connected."

Track's brand awareness, along with the interoperability of its components, has now culminated in the creation of TrackSuite. It comprises the following solutions:

TrackPMS

TrackCRM

TrackPulse

TrackPayments

TrackDistribution (formerly Distribution Engine)

TrackEcommerce (formerly Atlas Digital Commerce)

TrackRevenue (formerly Rented)

The Heart of Hospitality

TNS' brand consolidation plans coincided with the launch of a new marketing campaign dubbed "Heart of Hospitality."

A property management company's PMS is at the heart of its operations. Everything from booking management to housekeeping and trust accounting is handled directly by the PMS or third-party solutions that integrate with it. With Heart of Hospitality, TNS aims to underscore two important messages: the core functionality and reliability of TrackSuite, and the trust the company has earned with customers, particularly among growth-minded companies that rely on enterprise-class software.

"Heart of Hospitality is as much about our mindset as a company as the essential nature of our software to customers," said Justin Panzer, vice president of marketing. "We've worked hard to build trust in our solutions, our company and partners, and the value of a comprehensive property management platform. That combination of trust and functionality sets us apart while the Track brand helps us connect with more customers."

Despite the renewed emphasis on the Track brand, TravelNet Solutions will remain the company's official name.

About TravelNet Solutions

For 22 years, TravelNet Solutions, Inc. (TNS) has provided integrated software and marketing solutions for the hospitality industry anchored by its flagship TrackSuite. Our single-vendor ecosystem gives growing vacation rental companies all the enterprise-class tools they need to scale. With a growing list of powerful native features and 70+ integration partners, TrackSuite helps hospitality pros level up and scale in an increasingly dynamic market.

SOURCE TravelNet Solutions