TravelNet Solutions Names Odus Wittenburg as President to Enhance Mission Critical Infrastructure and Customer Services

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TravelNet Solutions, the leading provider of enterprise vacation rental technology, announced today the appointment of Odus "Boogie" Wittenburg as its new President. In his new role, Wittenburg will focus on advancing the company's mission critical infrastructure, enhancing customer services, and further solidifying TravelNet's position as the leading enterprise vacation rental and hospitality technology.

Ryan Bailey, CEO & Co-Founder of TravelNet Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm about Wittenburg's appointment, stating, "Wittenburg's deep understanding and experience are unparalleled, and he will quickly help us maximize our recent technology investments and serve to propel our customer initiatives forward."

Wittenburg brings a wealth of experience to TravelNet Solutions. Most recently, he served as CEO of ARCOS LLC, where he focused on innovating the company's software solutions and transforming how critical infrastructure industries manage resources. Before ARCOS, he was the Chief Operating Officer for Bold Commerce, an e-commerce technology company serving 90,000 brands. He also held the role of Chief Commercial Officer at Anaconda, a provider of open-source data science software. His experience includes serving as President and Executive Vice President of Customer Experience at Q2 Holdings, Inc., and holding various leadership positions at Rackspace Hosting, where he led the Americas business unit.

Expressing his excitement about joining the team, Wittenburg said, "I am thrilled to be part of TravelNet Solutions at such a transformative time," he said. "The company's dedication to innovation and excellence in customer service is inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to our continued success and growth."

This strategic leadership move follows TravelNet's significant investments in expanding its product and engineering capacities to drive innovation, improve client outcomes, and navigate the vacation rental market recovery. These efforts underscore TravelNet's dedication to offering state-of-the-art solutions that empower their clients to achieve greater operational efficiency and business performance.

For more information about TravelNet Solutions and its suite of hospitality technology solutions, please visit TravelNet Solutions .

About TravelNet Solutions

For more than 22 years, TravelNet Solutions has been at the forefront of providing integrated software and marketing solutions for the hospitality industry. Anchored by its flagship Track Property Management System, TravelNet offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to help vacation rental companies scale and excel in the modern marketplace.

SOURCE TravelNet Solutions