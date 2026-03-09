TravelNet Solutions Rebrands as Track, Signaling a New Era of Smarter, More Connected Hospitality Operations

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TravelNet Solutions, a longtime technology partner to the hospitality industry, today announced its rebrand to Track. This change reflects the company's evolution into a modern software and service provider dedicated to helping operators build a more profitable, data-driven business.

The Track name, long applied to the company's growing portfolio of products such as its flagship TrackPMS property management system, represents clarity, momentum, and visibility. These traits will be vital as technology stacks grow more complex and margins stay under pressure. The rebrand aligns the company's corporate identity with its widely recognized suite of products, deeper analytics capabilities, and an increasing focus on actionable intelligence across accounting, payments, operations, and performance.

"Track is more than a name change. It's a clearer expression of who we've become and where we're going," said Boogie Wittenburg, CEO of Track. "You don't need more disconnected tools. You need confidence, visibility, and control with a world class team behind you. Track is built to deliver exactly that, and it's a name people in our industry know well."

While the name and brand have changed, Track remains committed to the same customers, partners, and industry it's served for years. Its existing products, contracts, and support teams aren't changing. Customers will continue to benefit from the same innovation and investment the company has consistently delivered for more than 22 years.

The rebrand comes as Track accelerates its roadmap, focusing on automation, AI-powered insights, and tighter integration across core hospitality workflows. The goal is to help growth-focused customers move faster, reduce risk, and make better decisions with less effort.

"Our mission is simple," added Wittenburg. "We help you see what matters, act with confidence, and stay ahead. Track is emblematic of how we bring that mission to life."

The new brand and website are live at trackhospitality.com , with additional product announcements planned throughout the year.

About Track

Track (formerly TravelNet Solutions) is a hospitality technology platform designed to help you gain visibility, accuracy, and control across accounting, payments, and operational performance. Built for scale and clarity, Track empowers property management teams to make smarter decisions and run a more cohesive and professional business.

