Travelocity and Thrifty Car Rental name summer 2021 the official season of family reunions and give away two $25,000 road trips

As more of the country opens up and travel demand increases, Travelocity followed up on its 2021 Pandemic Travel Survey to understand American's feelings toward travel entering the warmer months ahead. When asked what they miss most about pre-pandemic travel, 63% of those that have yet to travel since the start of the pandemic said they miss socializing with family most. 2 Further, 43% of total respondents are looking forward to planning a trip to visit family outside of their households.

Travelocity teams up with Thrifty Car Rental to take two family reunions on the road.

"It's very clear that Americans are aching to meet with their loved ones again, so we're very focused on making sure this happens safely and smoothly for our customers," says Katie Junod, General Manager at Travelocity. "If we've learned anything from this past year, it's that families are incredibly tough and resilient. We're excited to partner with Thrifty to provide families some much-deserved relief."

The survey also found that 69% of respondents plan to travel within the next 9 months and the summer-favorite activity of road tripping continues to trend. In fact, 60% of travelers plan to drive to their destinations by car.

"People are making the most out of this summer and we continue to see increasing demand for car rentals. It's only natural for us to work with Travelocity to create a unique, once-in-a-lifetime road trip experience for the entire family, and ultimately reward our customers," says Eoghan Slye, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Hertz.

Contest ends Monday, May 31, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Two winners will be selected by Travelocity and Thrifty Car Rental, and will be notified via email in early June. Each winner will be able to invite up to nine family members to join them on a road trip to pre-determined itineraries around Central and Southeastern Texas or the American Southwest.

More information on Travelocity's 2021 Summer Travel Report is available upon request. To enter the Road Trip Contest and find more ways to travel along with helpful resources, visit Travelocity.com/ThriftyRoadTripContest.

About Travelocity

Travelocity encourages travelers to Wander Wisely™ and is dedicated to championing the customer by making the travel experience both simple and memorable through exceptional customer service, expert advice and guaranteed value. Based in Dallas, Texas, Travelocity is owned by Expedia Group, one of the world's leading travel companies, with an extensive brand portfolio that includes many of the world's leading online travel brands.

About Thrifty Car Rental

Thrifty Car Rental is the brand of choice for cost conscious travelers looking for a great car rental for their next adventure. At Thrifty, "the absolute best car for your money" motto drives the brand's efforts to deliver the very best cars at the best rates possible, every time. For additional information, visit www.thrifty.com.

