Travelocity helps Latino parents create unforgettable cultural experiences with their kids for Hispanic Heritage Month

In a recent survey 1 , Travelocity found that 90% of Latino parents believe it is important to pass on their culture to their children, and half (49%) said that they teach future generations about their heritage through cultural trips, in addition to speaking their native tongue at home or passing down family recipes. Whether they're searching for the best ropa vieja to share in Miami or learning about history at the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago, Travelocity has the tools families need to confidently find and book the right trip all year long. For Hispanic Heritage Month, Travelocity curated eight trips focused on exploring some of the largest hubs for Latino culture in the United States, such as Los Angeles, New York City, Houston, Chicago and Miami, along with destinations abroad like Mexico, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

"Through our conversations with our U.S. Latino customers, we knew that connecting to one's culture is immensely important for these parents, and travel is a major way of achieving that with family. In fact, over 80% of Latino parents have already brought their children on culture-focused travels," said Jorge Avalos, senior brand manager at Travelocity. "Latino parents are seeking ways to share family stories, traditions, language and more with their children, and we are honored to help cultivate rich experiences that may then be passed down to future generations."

The brand enlisted several Latino parents to share their approach to fostering heritage with their children through local cuisine, attractions, sights and more in some of the highlighted destinations.

1 In partnership with OnePoll. Surveyed 1,000 respondents from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1, 2021. The survey was conducted online using panel members who are credited to participate in surveys. Focused on U.S. Hispanic parents aged 18–64 who have children under 18 living at home, using screening questions and profile data to ensure the correct demographic was achieved.

