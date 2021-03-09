Travelocity is Giving Away $1,000 Vacation Vouchers During Daylight Saving Time

At 1:59am CT when clocks spring forward, Travelocity will give away $1,000 vacation vouchers on Twitter. Tweet this

The catalyst for the upcoming giveaway stemmed from a recent Travelocity survey that found families are the most eager to take a vacation in 2021. In fact, parents are planning and taking trips sooner than any other travel demographic, with more than 60% reporting they will travel this spring or summer.

To give early bird travel planners and families everywhere some vacation inspiration, the brand has compiled a list of popular family destinations for spring and summer 2021.

The Ozarks : The Ozarks offers plenty of family fun for everyone. Enjoy dinner and a show in Silver Dollar City or take a cruise on Lake Taneycomo or Table Rock Lake. Outdoor enthusiasts can spend the day hiking, biking or golfing at any number of courses in the area. Southern California : Disneyland has been closed for most of the last year, but parents are counting down the days to when this popular family attraction reopens. San Diego is another family favorite spot. Visit Balboa Park and the renowned San Diego Zoo or take a trip to any of the local beaches for some fun in the sun and sand. Central Florida : Orlando is home to Disney World and Universal Studios, but there's more to see in Central Florida for those traveling off the beaten path. Visit Old Town Kissimmee, learn about local wildlife and fauna the Tibet-Butler Preserve, or take an airboat tour or paddleboard lesson. Rocky Mountains : Colorado is a nature lover's paradise. Visit Pike's Peak or hike through the iconic sandstone formations in the Garden of the Gods. For more adventurous types, try spelunking at Cave of the Winds, ziplining, white water rafting or take a hot air balloon adventure. South Texas : The Texas Gulf Coast is home to 350-miles of sandy beaches and sun. When you're not hanging at the beach, visit the Galveston Seawall, explore Moody Gardens or stroll through a local wildlife refuge. San Antonio is another family favorite. Stroll the River Walk, visit The Alamo , and hike and bike at city parks or the Natural Bridge cavern.

For more information on Travelocity's Daylight Saving Time giveaway and spring and summer vacation ideas and inspiration, read Travelocity's blog post and visit Travelocity.com.

