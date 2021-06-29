TravelPerk partners with Divvy to bring best in class travel and expense experience to U.S. business travelers

CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TravelPerk , the largest global business travel management platform, announced today a new partnership with Divvy , the leading spend and expense management platform to bring the best business travel and expense management experience on the planet. Through the collaboration, TravelPerk becomes Divvy's primary travel partner, providing employees of small and midsize businesses (SMBs) with a simpler way to book, manage, and pay for what they need when travelling for work, while also giving finance teams a central place to control, manage, and track spend.

As their teams begin traveling again, SMBs cannot afford to lose time and money due to employees booking out-of-policy work trips, exceeding spending limits, or incorrectly filing expenses. Additionally, utilizing leisure travel sites for business purposes results in poor visibility for finance teams monitoring travel spend and expenses.

Divvy Travel, powered by TravelPerk , addresses this problem and solves many challenges SMBs face in the current travel experience, including significant amounts of lost time and money, and lack of transparency into business expenditures.

Divvy Travel benefits include:

A simplified, central portal for employees to easily book and manage travel - from booking to expensing

Exceptional visibility and control for finance teams across all business spending

Saved time and money for all employees - from travelers to managers to finance teams

The partnership comes at a time when businesses are opening back up and need to be positioned to grow, while staying on budget. Divvy and TravelPerk have both navigated the COVID-19 landscape in innovative ways, doubling down on their commitment to small- and medium-sized businesses. Both Divvy and TravelPerk are confident that SMBs will be an engine of economic recovery because of their size and agility.

Starting today, Divvy's U.S. business clients can enjoy full access to the TravelPerk platform, which offers the world's largest flight, hotel, and ground transportation inventory, 24/7 customer support, and a fast and reliable reporting system. They will also gain access to TravelPerk's innovative range of products and services, including TravelCare and FlexiPerk , to help their employees navigate travelling post-Covid-19. TravelPerk Premium and Pro customers will also have access to Divvy's free spend management solution, simplifying the process of business travel expense reports.

"We are excited to be launching this partnership and combining the expertise of both TravelPerk and Divvy to deliver the best capabilities and experience for our customers," said Ross McNairn, Chief Product and Technology Officer at TravelPerk. "By recognising each other's strengths and expertise, we are able to set new standards for employees and businesses that we think our customers will love."

"We're thrilled to partner with TravelPerk to empower business owners with easy-to-use software that controls spend," said Sterling Snow, Chief Revenue Officer at Divvy. "With a comprehensive expense and travel process, Divvy and TravelPerk can save finance teams precious time and money."

About TravelPerk

TravelPerk is the next-generation business travel platform pioneering the future of business travel. TravelPerk's all-in-one platform gives travelers the freedom they want whilst providing companies with the control they need. The result is saved time, money, and hassle for everyone.

TravelPerk has the world's largest travel inventory alongside powerful management features, 24/7 customer support, state-of-the-art technology and consumer-grade design, all of which are enabling companies worldwide to get the most out of their travel.

Backed by world-class investors like DST, Kinnevik, Target Global, Felix Capital, Greyhound Capital, Spark Capital, Heartcore, LocalGlobe, Amplo, 14W—investors in some of the most disruptive companies in tech including Zalando, Slack, Trello, Twitter, Farfetch and Delivery Hero — TravelPerk is reinventing business travel with an end-to-end solution that works. Visit www.travelperk.com or https://www.travelperk.com/divvy/ for more information.

SOURCE TravelPerk