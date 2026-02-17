Travelport and Fox World Travel Extend Strategic Relationship

Leading North American travel management company renews commitment to Travelport's next-generation technology platform

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelport, a multi-source content provider that powers bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide, today announced a multi-year agreement with Fox World Travel, one of North America's leading travel management companies.

Under the renewed agreement, Fox World Travel will continue to leverage Travelport's next-generation travel commerce platform, Travelport+, to support its comprehensive corporate travel management services across North America.

The agreement underscores Fox World Travel's confidence in Travelport's ability to deliver innovative solutions for the corporate travel sector. The renewal follows Travelport's continued investment in product delivery, enhanced service and support capabilities, and strategic positioning in the North American travel management company channel.

"We are delighted to extend our agreement with Fox World Travel, a relationship spanning over four decades and built on trust, innovation, and shared commitment to excellence," said Simon Gros, Vice-President of Sales Americas at Travelport. "This renewal reflects the strength of our collaboration and our ability to deliver the technology solutions that leading travel management companies need to serve their corporate clients effectively."

Sam Hilgendorf, Chief Information Officer at Fox World Travel said: "This renewal reflects the confidence we have in Travelport's vision and strategy. The ongoing investment into Travelport+ gives us a foundation that can handle today's distribution realities, and flex as it inevitably changes. Our job is to make the complex feel simple for our travelers, and this renewal reinforces a partnership built not just on history, but on a shared ambition for doing what is best for our clients."

The relationship enables Fox World Travel to access Travelport's comprehensive inventory of travel content, advanced booking tools, and modern retailing capabilities, supporting the company's ability to deliver value-driven travel programs for its corporate clients.

By harnessing Travelport's modern platform, Fox World Travel can utilize tools to elevate every stage of the travel experience with richer content, faster search, and more personalized options, allowing corporations access to exceptional value, enhanced traveler satisfaction, and measurable program performance. This collaboration reinforces Fox World Travel's commitment to innovation and positions the company to meet the evolving needs of today's business travelers with greater agility and impact.

About Travelport

Travelport is a multi-source content provider that powers bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide. Buyers and sellers of travel are connected by the company's next generation marketplace, Travelport+, which simplifies how brands connect, upgrades how travel is sold, and enables modern digital retailing. Ranked First from 160 Travel Software Suppliers (G2 Survey December 2025). Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, Travelport operates in more than 180 countries. For more information, visit www.travelport.com.

About Fox World Travel

Leveraging a culture of ingenuity, exceptional service and commitment to care, Fox World Travel forms authentic and deep relationships with corporate and vacation clients to develop unique, tailored solutions that truly fit their needs. Fox's philosophy of putting people first and going above and beyond for its clients and associates has earned the company a spot on the Travel Weekly Power List and a reputation as a top travel company in the country. Headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Fox World Travel has over 300 associates, with an average tenure of over seven years of exceptional service. To learn more, visit foxworldtravel.com.

