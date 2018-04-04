Travelport and Priceline extend technology and content partnership

The renewal comes approximately twenty years after the two companies signed their first agreement for Priceline to process reservations through Travelport's GDS. Throughout the past two decades, Travelport and Priceline have worked together to make the process of buying and selling travel easier for customers seeking great travel deals.

"Travelport has proven to be a valued partner over the last twenty years in helping Priceline customers find and book the best deals," said Brigit Zimmerman, Senior Vice President of Flight, Hotel and Packages, Priceline.com.

Jason Clarke, Travelport's Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Agency Commerce, added: "Travelport is proud to continue our long-standing relationship with Priceline. We are committed to supporting Priceline with our industry-leading search and pricing capabilities, as well as offering Priceline new technologies that offer faster connections, greater content and more relevant choices."

About Priceline.com

Priceline.com, part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the leader in online travel deals, providing travelers smart and easy ways to save on hotel rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, vacation packages and cruises. With access to over 600,000 properties of all types, consumers can find accommodations with a Best Price Guarantee as well as free cancellations and pay-at-arrival. Priceline.com's Express Deals® offers exclusive savings without bidding and our famous Name Your Own Price® service delivers the lowest prices available.

About Travelport (www.travelport.com)

Travelport (NYSE: TVPT) is the technology company which makes the experience of selling, buying and managing travel continually better. It operates a travel commerce platform providing distribution, technology, payment and other solutions for the global travel and tourism industry. The company facilitates travel commerce by connecting the world's leading travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a proprietary business-to-business (B2B) travel marketplace.

Travelport has a leadership position in airline merchandising, hotel content and distribution, car rental, mobile commerce and B2B payment solutions. The company also provides critical IT services to airlines, such as shopping, ticketing, departure control and other solutions. With net revenue of over $2.4 billion in 2017, Travelport is headquartered in Langley, UK, has approximately 4,000 staff and is represented in 180 countries and territories.

For Priceline.com media enquiries:

Devon Nagle

Head of Communications, Priceline.com

(203) 299-8692

devon.nagle@priceline.com

For Travelport media enquiries:

Julian Eccles

Vice President, PR and Corporate Communications

Tel: +44 (0)7720 409 374

julian.eccles@travelport.com

Bill Florence

Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications-Americas

Tel: +1 (770) 548-2367

bill.florence@travelport.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travelport-and-priceline-extend-technology-and-content-partnership-300624502.html

SOURCE Travelport Worldwide Limited

Related Links

http://www.travelport.com

