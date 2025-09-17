TRAVELPORT APPOINTS JOHN MANGELAARS AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND DEPUTY CEO

Innovative industry leader joins to accelerate Travelport's transformation as the definitive Modern Retailing platform

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelport, the global technology company powering bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide, today announced the appointment of John Mangelaars as Chief Operating Officer and Deputy CEO to boost the company's evolution as the travel industry's foremost Modern Retailing partner. Mangelaars succeeds John Elieson who will be stepping down on September 30.

Travelport's new COO and Deputy CEO John Mangelaars

Mangelaars brings over 30 years of executive leadership experience transforming global technology and travel companies, with a proven track record in scaling operations and driving breakthrough growth in competitive markets. Most recently, Mangelaars was the CEO at Skyscanner, a global travel marketplace focused on META search, where he led the company through Covid to a strong recovery into the genAI era.

As CEO at Travix International, he orchestrated change across the business, expanding their global reach, resulting in acquisition. John's technology foundation includes an 18-year career at Microsoft Corporation, where he built global sales organizations and managed hundreds of millions in revenue across consumer and enterprise divisions.

"John joins us at an inflection point for the travel industry," said Greg Webb, Chief Executive Officer of Travelport. "We've established ourselves as the Modern Retailing platform that agencies trust and suppliers choose, and we're just getting started. John's track record of revolutionizing travel platforms at Skyscanner and Travix, combined with his enterprise technology expertise, positions him to increase our momentum as we redefine what's possible in travel."

"Travelport is shifting the industry conversation from 'legacy vs. new' to 'proven vs. experimental,'" said John Mangelaars. "Our unique ability to handle billions of transactions, while innovating at the speed of modern retail, creates an exciting foundation for growth.

"My focus will be on amplifying what makes Travelport essential: delivering the scale, reliability, and innovation that both agencies and suppliers need to thrive in an increasingly complex and demanding marketplace."

Mangelaars's appointment signals Travelport's enhanced commitment to its position as the industry's indispensable multi-source content provider. His remit includes oversight of all commercial activities, with a focus on strengthening relationships with all Travelport's customers, while building on the success that has earned it a Number 1 ranking for ease of use and innovation.

About Travelport

Travelport is a global technology company that powers bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide. Buyers and sellers of travel are connected by the company's next generation marketplace, Travelport+, which simplifies how brands connect, upgrades how travel is sold, and enables modern digital retailing. Headquartered in the United Kingdom and operating in more than 165 countries around the world, Travelport is focused on driving innovation that simplifies the complex travel ecosystem.

