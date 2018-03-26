Travelport comments on Elliott Associates, L.P. investment

LANGLEY, U.K., March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelport Worldwide Limited ("Travelport") (NYSE: TVPT) notes the announcement today by Elliott Associates, L.P. that it has taken an 11.8% economic interest in the company.
Travelport has regular and open dialogue with its shareholders and, in this context, considers contributions made by all shareholders about the development of Travelport's strategy.
