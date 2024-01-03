Travelport Completes New Equity Financing

News provided by

Travelport

03 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

LANGLEY, UK, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelport (the "Company"), a global technology company that powers travel bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide, today announced that it has completed its previously announced financing transaction with a group of its existing equity holders and lenders who have invested $570 million in new equity into the Company.

The new financing significantly deleverages Travelport's balance sheet, giving the Company a more robust long-term capital structure. It also positions Travelport to continue investing in its technology platforms and innovating new, exceptional ways for the travel industry to serve its customers. 

"The completion of Travelport's previously announced financing transaction represents the strong belief our investors have in our competitive position and potential for long-term growth," said Greg Webb, Chief Executive Officer of Travelport. "Our new financing allows us to continue to innovate, enhance and deliver the best-in-class technology our partners have come to expect from us. This investment will further fuel our momentum, setting the company up for increased speed, agility and innovation in 2024."

The completion of the transaction concludes a productive year for Travelport. The Company has undertaken several successful strategic investments and initiatives to enhance the technology, products and services it provides to customers. Moving forward, Travelport will continue to invest in its customer offerings, including accelerating new developments in Travelport+, support for a wide range of carrier NDC offerings and the further development of the Content Curation Layer, the Company's groundbreaking, artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered search engine that normalizes and personalizes all sources of travel content.

Travelport's owners are now composed of Travelport's existing equity and credit investors, including Elliott Investment Management, Davidson Kempner Capital Management, Canyon Partners, Siris Capital and other leading institutional investors. 

About Travelport

Travelport is a global technology company that powers bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide. Buyers and sellers of travel are connected by the company's next generation marketplace, Travelport+, which simplifies how brands connect, upgrades how travel is sold, and enables modern digital retailing. Headquartered in the United Kingdom and operating in more than 165 countries around the world, Travelport is focused on driving innovation that simplifies the complex travel ecosystem.

Contact
Travelport: Margaret Kim / Katie Cline / Jennifer Blackburn
press@travelport.com
(770) 563 2586

FGS Global: Kal Goldberg / Liz Micci / Michael Mittelman
press@travelport.com
(212) 687-8080

SOURCE Travelport

