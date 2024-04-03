Travelpro® Launches New Travelpro® Pilot™ Collection, Designed in Collaboration with Professional Airline Pilots

The Collection is the Lightest Professional-Grade Luggage

Available Exclusively for Airline Pilots

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flight crews are the true travel pros, requiring dependable, professional-grade equipment that keeps up with their fast-paced lives. Travelpro® - the brand behind the Original Rollaboard® suitcase - is delivering on that need with the introduction of Travelpro® Pilot™, its latest collection available exclusively for airline pilots. Designed for extreme durability and exceptional performance with German-engineered features, the two-piece collection was developed alongside pilots, who road tested early versions and provided feedback to perfect its overall functionality. The result is the epitome of efficient design and proven durability, weighing up to 3 pounds less than similar flight crew luggage.

Travelpro® Pilot™ Seven3 Carry-On Rollaboard® and Travelpro® Pilot™ Expandable Carry-On Rollaboard® with Pockets Travelpro® Pilot™ Collection

Available in two models – the Travelpro® Pilot™ Seven3 Carry-On Rollaboard® and Travelpro® Pilot™ Expandable Carry-On Rollaboard® with Pockets – the collection builds on Travelpro®'s reputation for durable, dependable luggage. Each Rollaboard® is made with ballistic nylon fabric that has been treated with stain and abrasion resistant DuraGuard® coating, and each suitcase features a patented PowerScope aluminum extension handle with innovative "anti-crush" technology to prevent denting. Ultra-durable, high-quality inline skate wheels provide a perfectly smooth roll through the airport, while screw construction and repairable YKK® zippers allow for easy at home fixes.

"For over three decades we've powered those that power our skies with the highest quality luggage on market," said Rob Cooper, Chief Executive Officer at Travelpro®. "In bringing Travelpro® Pilot™ to life, it was essential to tap into our heritage as a pilot-founded brand and our relationships with airline pilots themselves, to ensure the collection met their specific demands. It's the precise details, from the German engineered speed-release magnetic strap that allows pilots to add a bag to the suitcase in seconds, to offering a version without side pockets to accommodate varying aircraft storage space, that make this collection one that flight crews can truly rely on."

The inside of each Rollaboard® was designed with organized, convenient packing in mind. Containing an ECOFAB™ lining with a 2-inch expansion zipper on the expandable version and built-in organizational pockets, crews can neatly pack all their work and post-flight essentials. For those long-haul flights, two shoe bags and a laundry bag are supplied to help separate dirty clothes from clean items, while a monogram patch allows for easy suitcase identification and personalization.

"We're committed to supporting and fostering our relationships with professional crews around the globe, especially with World Pilots' Day just around the corner in April. Starting in 2024, we've pledged to donate $15,000 in scholarship funds to a range of organizations, including the National Gay Pilots Association and Women in Aviation International," said Cooper.

The Travelpro® Pilot™ Collection comes with a 5-Year Limited Warranty and is available this spring on Aviation.Travelpro.com and through crew specialty stores, ranging in price from $329-$349 USD.

About Travelpro®

For over 35 years, Travelpro® has prided itself on design innovation and durability in crafting the highest quality luggage for travelers worldwide. Since transforming the ease of modern-day travel with The Original Rollaboard® wheeled luggage, Travelpro® has been the brand of choice for flight crews and frequent travelers. The company is dedicated to building a lifelong relationship with its customers by consistently meeting and exceeding their expectations.

Among honors received, The Wirecutter, a cutting-edge source known for promoting the 'best gadgets and gear for people in the know,' ranked the Travelpro® Platinum® Elite 21" Expandable Carry-On Spinner as the best carry-on suitcase for the seventh year in a row. Additionally, Insider ranked Travelpro®'s Platinum® Elite 21" Expandable Carry-On Spinner as one of the best carry-on suitcases of 2024, while Forbes: Travel Awards and CBS News named Travelpro® as having the best softside luggage on the market.

