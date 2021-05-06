Travelpro® Partners with the She Ready Foundation for Foster Care Awareness Month to Donate Luggage to Youth in Foster Care

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Foster Care Month, Travelpro®, the inventor of The Original Rollaboard® suitcase, announced that they are partnering with the She Ready Foundation, a charitable organization founded by actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, to provide 1,000 pieces of luggage to youth in the California foster care system. As the official luggage partner of the She Ready Foundation, Travelpro® has pledged its commitment to helping improve the experience and self-worth of youth moving through the foster care system, providing a new suitcase to store and transport their personal belongings.

Haddish was in the foster care system as a child, moving from home to home with all her possessions packed in garbage bags. Knowing firsthand how difficult and traumatic this process can be, she founded the She Ready Foundation intending to protect, provide resources and ensure normalcy for foster children. Haddish vividly remembers getting her first suitcase and how she felt receiving it, saying, "I felt like I was a traveler, like I had a purpose. I'm a person, I'm not garbage, and I got this – it's mine, and my things are in here. So wherever I go, I can take this with me, and I'm going somewhere."

"As a luggage company, the knowledge that children and youth in the foster care system are given plastic garbage bags to pack their belongings in is unthinkable - we knew we had to get involved," said Blake Lipham, CEO of Travelpro®. "Every child deserves to feel valued and acknowledged, regardless of their situation, and we are honored to partner with the She Ready Foundation to make a positive impact on the lives of these children by providing Travelpro suitcases. We hope this is just the beginning of our partnership."

Dr. Thyonne Gordon, Executive Director of She Ready Foundation, expressed, "Travelpro® stepped up for children in the foster care system during a time when many companies are standing down." She continued, "Our first distribution is for Foster Care Awareness Month in the Antelope Valley, where there is one of the largest populations of foster youth in LA County. So this couldn't come at a better time."

She Ready Foundation will partner with the Children's Law Center and CASA LA to store and distribute the luggage to youth going through the foster care process. In addition, Travelpro® will make subsidiary shipments to be distributed this summer and periodically during 2021.

About Travelpro®

For over 30 years, Travelpro® has prided itself on design innovation and durability in crafting the highest quality luggage for travelers worldwide. Since transforming the ease of modern day travel with The Original Rollaboard® wheeled luggage, Travelpro® has been the brand of choice for flight crews and frequent travelers. The company is dedicated to building a lifelong relationship with its customers by consistently meeting and exceeding their expectations.

Among honors received, The Wirecutter, a cutting-edge source known for promoting the 'best gadgets and gear for people in the know,' ranked the Travelpro® Platinum® Elite 21" Expandable Carry-On Spinner as the best carry-on suitcase for the third year in a row. Additionally, Business Insider ranked Travelpro® as a top luggage brand of 2021 and in April 2021, The Strategist named Travelpro®'s Platinum® Elite 20" Expandable Business Plus Carry-On Spinner as one of the best rolling suitcases on the market.

About She Ready Foundation

She Ready Foundation is the creation of comedienne/actress Tiffany Haddish and serves as the voice of foster children suffering in silence. The mission is to empower, support and encourage children living in the foster care system. Adapting the belief of its' founder that, "Every child who is removed from their parents deserves to have a suitcase, a safe place to lay their head, and a platform to follow their dreams," the She Ready Foundation aspires to help make this happen through collaborative partnerships.

