Travelpro Products Appoints Lori H. Gonzalez as Chief Executive Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelpro Products, Inc. ("Travelpro"), a leading designer and marketer of branded luggage, bags, and travel accessories, today announced the appointment of Lori H. Gonzalez as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 16, 2026.

Gonzalez will lead Travelpro's next phase of growth, with a focus on product innovation, brand and consumer engagement, omnichannel expansion, and operational excellence, while continuing to strengthen Travelpro's leadership position with frequent travelers and travel professionals.

"Lori is a proven private equity portfolio CEO with an exceptional track record of transforming consumer brands and building durable, profitable growth," said Daniel Penn, Managing Director, MidOcean Partners. "Her ability to combine consumer insight, disciplined execution, and operational rigor makes her the ideal leader to guide Travelpro forward."

"I'm honored to join Travelpro and steward a brand that stands for quality, durability, and trust," said Gonzalez. "Travelpro has a powerful legacy and a compelling opportunity ahead. I look forward to partnering with the team to deepen our connection with travelers, accelerate innovation, and build a stronger, more agile business for the future."

Leadership Experience

Gonzalez is an entrepreneurial, consumer‑focused CEO with more than 25 years of leadership experience across private equity–backed and Fortune 500 consumer businesses, including deep expertise in brand building, product development, omnichannel retail, global sourcing, and operational transformation.

Most recently, Gonzalez served as Chief Executive Officer of Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance, a private equity backed company where she established a focused global growth strategy, re‑architected operating infrastructure, and delivered significant profit improvements.

Previously, Gonzalez was Chief Executive Officer of Twin‑Star International a private backed company and leading designer and manufacturer of home furnishings and electric fireplaces. During her tenure, she led a comprehensive turnaround, transforming the company's P&L and operating model within the first 18 months. Under her leadership, she shifted the business from a highly seasonal model to a diversified, omnichannel platform with a significant expansion in e‑commerce.

Earlier in her career, Gonzalez spent nearly two decades at Newell Brands (formerly Jarden Corporation), where she held a series of senior leadership roles, including Vice President and General Manager of Jarden Consumer Solutions (USA). She led large, complex consumer portfolios with P&L responsibility, and revitalized iconic brands such as FoodSaver, Oster, Mr. Coffee, Sunbeam, Seal-a-Meal, Rubbermaid.

About Travelpro Products

Travelpro is an award-winning manufacturer of high-performance travel gear, including luggage, bags, and travel accessories. Invented by a pilot and trusted by airline professionals worldwide, the Travelpro Group operates across the United States and Canada through two distinct business units: (i) Travelpro, including the Travelpro and Atlantic brands, and (ii) Holiday Group, a leading licensed luggage, bag, and travel accessory marketer and distributor in Canada. Travelpro is recognized as the category leader in luggage for airline professionals, with industry-leading brand recognition for quality, durability, and innovation. For more information, visit www.travelpro.com.

About MidOcean Partners

MidOcean Partners is a premier New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in middle-market private equity, alternative credit, and structured equity. Since its inception in 2003, MidOcean Private Equity has targeted investments in high-quality middle-market companies in the consumer and business services sectors. MidOcean Credit Partners was launched in 2009 and currently manages a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), and customized separately managed accounts.

For more information, please visit www.midoceanpartners.com.

SOURCE Travelpro