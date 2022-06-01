Travelpro® Unpacks the Journey Inside Us with New Ad Campaign Celebrating Travelers Making an Impact

New campaign follows three everyday heroes showcasing how Travelpro® powers their causes in their community and beyond

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveling is more than just reaching a destination, it's about how we get there, who we see and the impact we make along the journey. Travelpro®, the luggage brand of choice for over 90 airlines globally, today, announced the launch of its latest digital ad campaign "Unpacking: The Journey Inside Us," which celebrates the stories of three diverse Travelpro® users, all traveling in pursuit of their personal and professional passions, while changing lives in the process. The ad campaign will roll out across Travelpro's website and social media platforms.

The campaign follows three passionate travelers: Chandler Rosemont, a pediatric traveling nurse, Dr. Thyonne Gordon, the executive director of the SheReady Foundation founded by Actress Tiffany Haddish, and Justin Simmons, an all-pro professional football player and founder of the Justin Simmons Foundation.

Powered by Travelpro®, each story spotlights the unique moments that allow these travelers to make an impact. Viewers follow Dr. Gordon as she coordinates a luggage donation event for youth in the foster care system, a cause Travelpro® supports as a partner to SheReady Foundation. Simmons packs his suitcase with his family before setting off on a trip for his organization that is dedicated to mentoring young people. Finally, Chandler hits the road pursuing her two main passions, travel and nursing, providing compassionate care to her pediatric patients, as a former pediatric patient herself.

"In bringing this campaign to life it was incredibly important to showcase people who are traveling for more than work or leisure – they are traveling to change lives in both big and small ways across the world," said Valérie Batrice, VP of Consumer Marketing at Travelpro®. "We're honored to have worked with these three remarkable professionals and look forward to telling more inspiring stories like theirs in the future."

Elevating women's voices in the creation of the campaign, Travelpro® selected Anne Menke to spearhead the creative direction and bring each individual story to life. Menke is a well-respected photographer having shot for high-fashion and lifestyle magazines globally, as well as executing campaigns for brands including Vera Bradley, J.Jill and Land's End.

Consisting of longer-form two-minute videos and shorter 15-second and 30-second versions, the campaign will run on Travelpro®'s website, as well as via paid social on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube through summer. For the second consecutive year Travelpro® has partnered with SheReady Foundation, donating up to 1,000 suitcases in 2022. Additionally, the brand has also committed to partnering with the Justin Simmons Foundation, pledging to donate up to $10,000 worth of luggage to those participating in the program.

For additional information on the campaign, visit Travelpro.com.

About Travelpro®

For over 30 years, Travelpro® has prided itself on design innovation and durability in crafting the highest quality luggage for travelers worldwide. Since transforming the ease of modern day travel with The Original Rollaboard® wheeled luggage, Travelpro® has been the brand of choice for flight crews and frequent travelers. The company is dedicated to building a lifelong relationship with its customers by consistently meeting and exceeding their expectations.

Among honors received, The Wirecutter, a cutting-edge source known for promoting the 'best gadgets and gear for people in the know,' ranked the Travelpro® Platinum® Elite 21" Expandable Carry-On Spinner as the best carry-on suitcase for the third year in a row. Additionally, US News & World Report ranked Travelpro®'s Platinum® Elite 21" Expandable Carry-On Spinner as one of the best carry-on suitcases of 2022 and in February 2022, The Strategist named Travelpro® as having one of the best rolling suitcases on the market.

Please visit Travelpro® at www.travelpro.com for a full list of the latest products and retail locations. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and on our blog.

SOURCE Travelpro