SINGAPORE, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TravelThru, a rapidly expanding global passenger transportation company, has introduced its new "Alba Loyalty" program, aiming to reward frequent customers and cement its position in the competitive travel market. The launch comes as TravelThru celebrates two years of impressive growth since its founding.

TravelThru Expresses Gratitude with the Launch of "Alba Loyalty" Program Success is deeply connected to customer satisfaction

The Alba Loyalty program offers members the opportunity to earn points on transactions, which can be exchanged for a variety of perks including discounts, service upgrades, and complimentary add-ons. In a novel approach, TravelThru is also offering new customers the option to purchase membership cards, granting immediate access to these benefits.

TravelThru CEO Tan Mai highlighted the company's customer-centric philosophy: "Our success is intrinsically linked to customer satisfaction. The Alba Loyalty program is our way of expressing gratitude to our loyal clientele."

Industry experts view this move as a strategic expansion beyond TravelThru's core transportation services. By incorporating benefits such as eSIM services, travel insurance, and fast-track airport access, the company is positioning itself as a comprehensive travel solutions provider.

Since its inception, TravelThru has experienced remarkable expansion, now serving millions of customers annually across hundreds of global destinations. The company credits this rapid growth to its commitment to innovation and service excellence.

Looking ahead, TravelThru plans to enhance the Alba Loyalty program further, with new benefits and expanded membership tiers on the horizon. This initiative is seen as a key component of the company's strategy to maintain its market leadership in an evolving travel landscape.

As the industry continues to adapt to changing consumer preferences, TravelThru's latest offering demonstrates its agility and commitment to meeting customer needs. With its holistic approach to travel services, the company appears well-positioned for continued growth in the global transportation sector.

For more details on the Alba Loyalty program, interested customers can visit https://travelthru.com/alba-loyalty.

TRAVELTHRU

Address: 8 Boon Lay Way, #11-08, 8@Tradehub 21, Singapore

Hotline: +1 (415) 855-3868

Website:https://travelthru.com

Media Contact:

TravelThru Media

+1(415)8553868

[email protected]

SOURCE TravelThru