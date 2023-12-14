Travelzoo Introduces Membership Fee for New Members Beginning January 1, 2024

NEW YORK and LONDON and MUNICH, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet media company, today announced that the Travelzoo® membership will not be a free service any longer. Beginning January 1, 2024, the annual membership fee will be $40 (fees in other currencies will be approximately the same).

For the existing 30 million Travelzoo members, who have been loyal to Travelzoo, the fee for 2024 will be waived.

IMPORTANT: New members who still join on or before December 31, 2023, will also have the 2024 fee waived.

"For 25 years, Travelzoo's global team of experts has worked tirelessly to research, negotiate and inform members about the best travel deals around. We have inspired members to travel to places they never imagined they could. And members have saved an estimated $7.5 billion," said Christina Sindoni Ciocca, Chair of Travelzoo's Board of Directors.

Holger Bartel, Global CEO and Co-Founder said: "We are passionate about what we do. Travelzoo is the club for travel enthusiasts. With the new membership fee, we will be able to negotiate even better, more exclusive offers than would be possible operating as a free service. This is because many top travel suppliers, including luxury hotels, as well as entertainment companies, only want to provide their best offers to a selective group."

Christina Sindoni Ciocca added: "We are confident that new members who join from January 1 on will find the Travelzoo membership to be a rewarding investment. Travelzoo is the must-have membership for those who love to travel as much as we do, the true travel enthusiasts."

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides its 30 million members with exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

NOTICE TO INVESTORS: THE COMPANY DOES NOT MAKE ANY STATEMENTS OR PROJECTIONS FOR FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE. PLEASE SEE DISCLAIMER OF FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS BELOW.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo is a registered trademarks of Travelzoo.

Media contacts:

Paige Cram – Los Angeles

+1 609 668 0645

[email protected]

Cat Jordan – London

+44 77 7678 1525

[email protected]

Christian Smart – Munich

+49 174 338 6163

[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo