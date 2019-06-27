Travelzoo Partners with Lean In Canada to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

TORONTO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global publisher of exclusive offers and experiences for members, has announced a new partnership with nonprofit organization Lean In Canada as part of its long-standing commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Through its work with Lean In Canada, Travelzoo seeks to empower employees across its Vancouver and Toronto offices with the advanced knowledge and tools needed to succeed in the workplace. This includes training for employees on topics such as unconscious bias, as well as participation in the Lean In Canada Mentorship Program which gives junior female employees at Travelzoo rare access to mentors in executive leadership roles in other industries, to encourage diversity of thought.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Lean In Canada," said Lara Barlow, General Manager of Travelzoo in Canada. "Gender equality at work place continues to be an important issue, and one that we cannot wait to act on. At Travelzoo, we thrive to provide equal opportunities for all employees by creating an open-minded, inclusive and diverse working environment."

"We always look to partner with organizations that share our values, and we are very excited about partnering with Travelzoo," said Beverly Altberg, Board President of Lean In Canada. "We love to work with companies that are committed to advancing gender equality and we look forward to supporting the team at Travelzoo in setting a high bar for the industry."

In May 2017, Travelzoo announced it had become the only U.S.-listed company to have 80% of its board seats held by women—the highest female-to-male ratio of any NASDAQ- or NYSE-listed company. This landmark news was marked by a panel discussion featuring Travelzoo's female board members and moderated by Tina Brown—an event that won Gold at the Stevie Awards for Women in Business later that year. Travelzoo's dedication to diversity continues with the announcement of its partnership with Lean In Canada.

"We are proud of Travelzoo's track record around gender equality," added Barlow. "We believe that a more diverse workforce will stimulate higher levels of creativity, and this will enable us to better serve our members with more inspiring ideas and irresistible travel offers."

To support diversity and inclusion in the workplace, please join the Travelzoo family today!

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 28 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With more than 25 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 15 years we have worked in partnership with more than 2,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to the irresistible deals.

Travelzoo and Top 20 are registered trademarks of Travelzoo.

