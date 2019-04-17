Travelzoo Reveals the Key to Happiness: Travel More Spontaneously

"Spontaneous travel" refers to unplanned travel in terms of timing and/or location, such as a last-minute weekend getaway or a trip to an unexpected destination. For the purposes of the survey, a "spontaneous leisure traveler" is someone who took at least one spontaneous trip of two days or more in 2018. The survey results indicate that spontaneous leisure travel is a well-accepted concept, with 83% of survey respondents reporting that they will consider taking a spur-of-the-moment trip in 2019.

Spontaneous travelers are positive and confident

Spontaneous travelers are almost twice as often to state that they are happy most of the time and can handle unexpected challenges in life, compared to non-spontaneous travelers. 40% more spontaneous travelers than non-spontaneous travelers said they were content and satisfied with their lives, and feel connected with family, friends and the world. These rates are consistent across all the countries that participated in the survey: Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S.

Spontaneous travel is motivated by internal needs

Spontaneous travelers appear to take trips to satisfy internal needs more than because of external factors. Travelzoo's survey results show that the top two motivations are the need to unwind and relax (46%) and the desire to get away and do something special (43%). These motivations co-exist with, but were more frequently cited by respondents, than external influences such as the wish to visit a specific destination (32%), or attend a specific activity or event (30%).

Spontaneous travelers look for inspiration

Travelzoo's survey results indicate that spontaneous travelers actively seek out information and ideas to be inspired. Almost no spontaneous traveler (less than 4%) would go on a trip without feeling the call of their internal desire to try out a special travel experience, compared to 17% of non-spontaneous travelers. In fact, 26% of spontaneous travelers try five or more sources of information to get the most unusual, quirky or off-the-beaten-track travel ideas, in contrast to only 13% of non-spontaneous travelers.

Since 1998, Travelzoo has been committed to waking up the innate curiosity of its members globally with its inspirational hand-picked travel offers. Travelzoo is well positioned to drive demand for more spur-of-the-moment trips, and to enable its members to live happier and more fulfilling lives as a result.

"At Travelzoo, we believe that the real spirit of travel lies in curiosity and the desire to reach outwards and search for authentic experiences," commented Sharry Sun, Travelzoo's Global Head of Brand. "Traveling spontaneously allows us to step outside of the worlds we live in every day, and reward ourselves with recharged energy, unexpected encounters and even life-changing self-reflection."

The results of the survey were also verified by the strong interest among members of Travelzoo when it recently published time-limited spontaneous travel ideas on Happiness Day in Canada. The event generated the highest traffic on Travelzoo's Canadian edition for 2.5 years. During the period, Travelzoo app downloads increased by more than 500% in comparison to last year, and app use doubled.

"We are happy to see that the travel offers were well-received by our members," concluded Sharry Sun. "We will continue to produce more unexpected but irresistible travel experience for Travelzoo members."

About the Travelzoo Spring Travel Trends Survey

*The Travelzoo Spring Travel Trends Survey is one of a series of Travelzoo Trend Surveys which is conducted 4 times a year (Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter). The Travelzoo Spring Travel Trends Survey was completed by 6,129 consumers aged 18 and over in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S., who responded to an online questionnaire in February 2019.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 28 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With more than 25 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 15 years we have worked in partnership with more than 2,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to the very best deals.

Travelzoo and Top 20 are registered trademarks of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

