Travelzoo Selected as Travel Deals Provider for NEC's New Tablet Products in Japan

TOKYO and NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet media company that publishes exclusive offers and experiences for members, has been selected by NEC Personal Computers Limited (NECPC) as its travel deals provider in Japan. The Travelzoo application will be pre-installed on four new LAVIE Tab models to be released today by NECPC: the TE710/KAW, TE708/KAS, TE508/KAS, and TE507/KAS. NEC, which has the highest share of Japan's consumer PC market, is planning to drive tablet shipments to similar scale as PC shipments and increase penetration of tablet products in Japan in 2020.

Travelzoo is well known for inspiring members to act on their innate curiosity. Travelzoo curates, publishes and recommends irresistible deals. Travelzoo has won many awards for best travel deals provider around the globe. That's why Travelzoo has been selected as travel deals provider by NECPC, and the Travelzoo app will be pre-installed on new NEC tablet products so that consumers can enjoy unbeatable deals in the most efficient way. Through this partnership, Travelzoo will be able to reach more consumers directly, which provides a great opportunity to grow its member base in Japan.

"We are very excited about this partnership with NECPC," said Hajime Suzuki, General Manager of Travelzoo in Japan. "With a pre-installed Travelzoo app on NEC's new tablet products, consumers will be able to access travel deals from thousands of suppliers selected by Travelzoo the minute they turn on their new NEC tablets. Given NECPC's market-leader position in Japan's personal electronics sector, this partnership will also further increase our brand awareness and consumer reach in Japan."

The app includes Travelzoo's famous Top 20®, a weekly list of the country's very best travel deals. Each Top 20 deal is rigorously researched by Travelzoo's global team. Travelzoo's Top 20 list is released every Wednesday morning, with millions of travel enthusiasts around the world waiting for the list, longing for the latest travel ideas and hoping to take advantage of the Top 20 deals, which often sell out very quickly.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 28 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With more than 25 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 15 years we have worked in partnership with more than 2,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

