Travelzoo Teams Up with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment on CHARLIE'S ANGELS Release

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet media company that publishes exclusive offers and experiences for members, has teamed up with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment on the release of the latest CHARLIE'S ANGELS film. The collaboration brings Travelzoo's irresistible travel deals to CHARLIE'S ANGELS fans, in keeping with its mission to inspire members to explore the world.

CHARLIE'S ANGELS, which was released digitally on February 18 and will be released on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD on March 10, celebrates the fearless adventures of the iconic angels. The film sparks wanderlust as the trio travels around the world to places like Berlin, Hamburg, Istanbul, London, Los Angeles and Rio de Janeiro. Travelzoo has curated a collection of CHARLIE'S ANGELS-themed getaways to travel destinations featured in the movie.

Travelzoo and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment have also developed and will co-promote the "Squad Goals Sweepstakes," in which one lucky winner and two friends will celebrate friendship on a luxury getaway to Sonoma, California, complete with brunch and a spa experience. Additionally, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment tapped Travelzoo to provide an exclusive spa deal in the Blu-ray™ and DVDs of CHARLIE'S ANGELS.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment," said Kara Walsh, Head of Marketing, U.S., of Travelzoo. "This promotion connects two brands built upon global exploration, and there is a natural synergy between the film's fans and our members who are eager to experience remarkable travel and entertainment opportunities."

Female empowerment is an additional theme that unites the two brands. As the only NASDAQ-listed company with an 80% female board, Travelzoo has supported gender and cultural diversity since the company's inception—a fitting complement to the female power squad featured in the film.

Learn more about Travelzoo and the new CHARLIE'S ANGELS film by visiting travelzoo.com/charliesangels.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 30 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With more than 22 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 20 years we have worked in partnership with more than 2,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

