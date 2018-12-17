Travelzoo Wins "Best Travel Deals Provider" at Pinchain Chinese Travel Awards 2018

The voting process was divided into two steps. First, more than 80,000 consumers and industry partners were invited to vote on 398 nominated companies in 20 categories. Second, a judge panel of 10 senior professionals and high-profile industry leaders then cast their expert votes to determine the winners from among the 110 shortlisted companies. Travelzoo won "Best Travel Deals Provider" in recognition of its high quality travel deals and the excellent customer service it provides to its members.

"We are honored to win this award," said Sharry Sun, Global Head of Brand at Travelzoo. "Travelzoo has inspired millions of members to discover the world since 1998. Our global deal experts are committed to ensuring that we only publish the very best travel deals with outstanding member experiences. We will continue to fulfill our promise to millions of members in China."

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 28 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With more than 25 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 15 years we have worked in partnership with more than 2,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to the very best deals.

