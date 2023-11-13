Traver Connect Launches Concierge Service With Retention Moves™

White glove service includes pick-up and delivery and mobile service, among other high-end benefits, to increase appointments set and CSI scores.

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Traver Connect, a complete suite of solutions for All Things BDC ™, today announced it has launched their newest offering, Retention Moves. The white glove, concierge-style service offers many of the high-touch interactions today's customers crave, including an established pick-up and delivery network, mobile tracking capabilities, and help with setting recall and service appointments.

Retention Moves from Traver Connect

Early adopters using Retention Moves are finding a return of 2-4X their initial investment and higher CSI scores with increased retention due to the high-end feel of this white-labeled experience.

"During the pandemic our industry shifted overnight to an economy where pick-up and delivery, mobile service and on-demand shopping from home became the norm. Though the economy is back online, the consumer preference for personalized, white-glove service continues," said Paul Croshaw, VP of Customer Engagement and Retention at Traver Connect. "While today concierge services are considered a competitive advantage, soon enough they will be a necessity for any thriving service department. We are proud to be the first company to offer these advanced benefits to our partner dealers through Retention Moves."

Users of Traver Connect's Retention Moves service are finding that in addition to the initial profits that come from more set appointments, Traver's knowledgeable recommendations create additional upsell opportunities and the high-end features drive better CSI scores, creating greater reimbursements from manufacturers.

"Pick-up and delivery services are an intricate web of partnerships and logistics that take years to develop. We've been working hard behind the scenes putting together the partnerships, processes, and solutions to ensure a seamless transition for our dealer partners," said John Traver, Founder, Traver Connect. "This is a game-changer for the service department."

Traver proprietary process for inbound communication converts customer leads into actual sales and the outbound solutions drive, retain, and grow customers over time to increase year-over-year profits. This hands-on approach is what has such a profound impact on the service and sales teams Traver Connect serves.

