Traver Connect Launches Service BDC Capsule

RICHARDSON, Texas, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In another industry first, Traver Connect unveils its Service BDC Capsule. This new all-in-one product offers the most complete turnkey toolbox for Service BDC, empowering dealerships to understand how their BDC works.

Traver Connect delivers BDC expertise to Dealerships

"The great thing about the Service BDC Capsule is that it provides all the tools a dealership needs—all in one place—to enable their team to be more productive and profitable in a measurable way," says Traver Connect Founder and CEO John Traver. "That makes all the difference in turning an expense center into a profit center when it comes to the Service Department."

Many dealerships currently use a CRM tool to communicate with customers, which is run in a silo from its BDC solutions. With the Service BDC Capsule from Traver Connect, dealerships have the best of both worlds at their fingertips through a proprietary integrative software.

"Forget about keeping manual spreadsheets, having trouble answering and returning calls, or even knowing how your team is managing customer expectations," says Traver. "With this revolutionary new tool, you'll be able to see everything in real time in a snapshot, or drill down for more details. As a result of improved customer service thanks to the Service BDC Capsule, dealerships will see an increase in BDC productivity, Service Department profitability, and measurable revenue growth."

Traver Connect offers a complete suite of solutions for automobile dealerships to maximize Sales BDC and Service BDC. Dealerships can utilize Traver Connect's proprietary software, its call center, or both to increase revenue. The entire suite of Traver Connect's solutions are designed to convert customer leads into actual sales and service-lane profits. Its staff of experienced experts is also able to provide professional training, both online and on-site, observing social distancing and safety measures. Traver Connect is ready to guide dealerships with well-executed best practices designed to grow customers consistently and profitably. In short, Traver Connect can enhance an entire dealership's bottom line.

