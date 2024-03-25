Traver Connect Proudly Supports Petra Cares Fundraiser for Youth Aging Out of Foster Care

CEO John Traver honored to be the Keynote Speaker and extends his congratulations to the graduating class.

RICHARDSON, Texas, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traver Connect, a complete suite of solutions that Reimagine BDC™, today announced their unwavering dedication and support of the Petra Cares Program with CEO John Traver selected as Keynote Speaker for the Gala.

Petra Cares is the non-profit arm of Petra Automotive Products, whose mission supports at-risk youth aging out of foster care by providing these young adults technical training and job placement upon graduation.

Every year, thousands of young individuals "age out" of foster care, facing the daunting challenge of transitioning into adulthood without the traditional family support network. Petra Cares is committed to making a difference in these young lives. The non-profit partners with Lone Star College to offer a 7-week auto tech training course, and upon completion, help place the young adults as technicians within dealerships.

Traver had the honor of being selected as the Keynote Speaker and shared his hope for these young adults and his respect for Petra Cares Founder Arnold Gacita who is providing a lifeline for youth with the program.

"It was an absolute honor to speak at the Petra Cares Gala this year," says Traver. "The event was a remarkable display of all that Petra Cares has done to help these young people both personally and professionally. The entire team at Traver Connect is proud to stand in support of this worthy cause and organization."

Nationally, young people who age out of foster care graduate at a rate of just 2%, but in its first year, Petra Cares created a 58% graduation rate while placing 80% of graduating students in a rewarding career.

"The Gala was one of many ways we wanted to show these young adults that they are worthy, deserving and capable of having a good, fulfilling life," said Arnold Gacita, Founder of Petra Cares. "That will always be our goal, that's the foundation of Petra Cares–creating opportunities for people who were dealt a tough hand, taking them in and mentoring and loving them, and committing to helping them thrive."

For more information on Petra Cares please visit www.petra-cares.org and for information on Traver Connect, please visit www.traverconnect.com .

