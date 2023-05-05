Travers Smith Selects Leading Information Governance Platform, iCompli, from LegalRM to Support Them in Managing Their Physical and Electronic Content Compliantly

LONDON and BOULDER, Colo., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalRM today announced that UK top 40 firm, Travers Smith, has selected iCompli as the firm's information governance (IG) and records management platform, in a significant European win for the global software provider.

Travers Smith, a leading full-service law firm serving clients from their offices in London and Paris, were looking for an agile and configurable cloud IG platform that would allow visibility of all their physical and electronic records, through a single view. They needed a comprehensive system that would help them to simplify the review and disposition cycle, specifically reducing senior lawyer time and increasing exposure to information governance throughout the firm.

David Cassidy, Head of Central Technology at Travers Smith said, "iCompli offers us visibility of all assets whether they are in our iManage Work DMS, Microsoft 365 or File Shares, in a single view and will considerably streamline the application of our retention and disposition policies." He continued, "Throughout our rigorous selection process we were particularly impressed with LegalRM's willingness and proven ability to deliver a solution that meets our exact requirements and that will ultimately help us serve our clients more efficiently and compliantly."

Shelley Sofianos, Records Manager at Travers Smith commented, "I have worked with LegalRM previously and knew they could be trusted to deliver on time and on budget, but they surpassed even our expectations, delivering the project successfully ahead of schedule. The project delivery team from LegalRM have been great from project inception to post delivery. We have the confidence that if we need assistance, they are only a call away."

Kandis Ridley-Burton, Print and Digital Production Manager at Travers Smith added "The feedback from our colleagues on the usability of iCompli is extremely positive too. The initial teams to go live on the system have been impressed with the simplicity of the application and how iCompli's modern user interface transitions so seamlessly from our iManage Work DMS."

"We are thrilled to be working with Travers Smith to help them realize their IG vision. Law firms today are looking to adopt advanced information governance systems that can meet the increasing demands of clients, many of whom are grappling with strict regulatory requirements regarding information security and data protection," said Chris Giles, CEO at LegalRM. He went on to say, "We are excited to deliver Travers Smith a true information governance platform that will modernize their IG processes and enable them to provide the best service possible to their clients whilst maintaining compliance with ever growing data privacy legislation.

About iCompli, from LegalRM

iCompli, from LegalRM, is an intuitive information governance platform for risk-savvy law firms that want to manage the life cycle of their assets from a single, comprehensive application.

For numerous law firms across the world, iCompi simplifies and automates client file transfers, retention, disposition, and overall compliance of both physical and electronic assets from multiple information repositories, seamlessly and securely.

Plus, it delivers the most powerful physical records tracking database available on the market today. Firms have the option of using iCompli's barcode tracking or RFID capabilities for managing physical records in conjunction with the system's information governance features, all within a simple user interface.

Travers Smith

It is not just law at Travers Smith. We treat our clients' business as our business, their dispute as our dispute, their challenges as ours.

Our clients know that wherever in the world they or their ambitions lie, we will work as one of their team to help them achieve their goals. With our offices in London and Paris, and through a carefully cultivated network based on relationships with independent law firms from all over the world, we are able to provide a first-class, seamless service to clients around the globe.

We regularly conduct cutting-edge and industry-first work for clients across industry sectors and have carved a market-leading reputation for our expertise in International Asset Management, Cross Border Mergers & Acquisitions and Global Dispute Resolution & Investigations.

