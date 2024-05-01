Traverse Biotech Awarded Phase I SBIR Grant by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for Development of Innate Immune Stimulator

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traverse Biotech, Inc. has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the NIH. This grant will support the development of our oral innate immunotherapy stimulant modality with an emphasis on the evaluation of monocytic cellular activation using pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs) motifs.

Brandy Houser, co-Founder and CEO of Traverse Biotech, expressed: "We are grateful for the support of NIAID. We believe that our product candidate has broad applicability to several immunological pathologies where myeloid derived cells are dysfunctional and ultimately not effective in disease resolution."

This work will be conducted in collaboration with Dr. Sara Lustigman, Head of Molecular Parasitology at Lindsley F. Kimball Research Institute of New York Blood Center Enterprises. Dr. Lustigman's extensive academic research in immunology and infectious diseases will enable the evaluation of Traverse's innate immune stimulator mechanism of action in validated preclinical pathogenic models.

About Traverse Biotech, Inc. is a privately held US biotechnology company that develops innovative immunotherapy products. Traverse Biotech focuses on late-stage preclinical and early clinical development of product candidates derived from de-risked technology platforms. For each product within its pipeline, Traverse licenses worldwide commercialization rights from selected international biopharma companies that are divesting promising product candidates due to strategic portfolio rationalization. Via an original partnership model, Traverse Biotech accelerates therapeutic development of each asset through clinical proof-of-concept. Its flexible and lean operating structure enables rapid clinical evaluation and cost reduction around all aspects of product development reaching patients sooner.

