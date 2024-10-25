Traverse Biotech to Present Data on ROR2-Targeted T-Cell Engager at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting

Poster presentation on TB-Bs1's therapeutic potential in ROR2 positive cancers at SITC 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traverse Biotech, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company specializing in innovative immunotherapy solutions, today announced that it will present a poster at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting, taking place November 6-10, 2024, in Houston, TX. The presentation will showcase preclinical results on TB-Bs1, Traverse's T-cell engaging product candidate targeting ROR2-positive solid tumors.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: ROR2-targeted T-cell engager as a novel therapeutic approach in solid tumors

1065 Location: Exhibit Halls A-B, George R. Brown Convention Center

Exhibit Halls A-B, George R. Brown Convention Center Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Attending from Traverse Biotech:

Brandy Houser , Ph.D., Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Jing Gong , Ph.D., Director of Strategy and Operations

About TB-Bs1

TB-Bs1 is a first-in-class T-cell Engaging (TCE) bispecific antibody built on the DuoBody™ platform targeting ROR2. ROR2 is a receptor that has been shown to cause cancer cell proliferation and that has also been identified as a negative prognostic indicator. ROR2 is a member of the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor family associated with Wnt signaling. We and others have confirmed ROR2 protein expression in liquid and solid cancers, with TB-Bs1 demonstrating consistent cytotoxic activity against ROR2-positive cancer cell lines. In a humanized mouse model, TB-Bs1 significantly inhibited tumor growth in a dose-dependent manner with minimal adverse effects. These results highlight the potential of TB-Bs1 as a targeted immunotherapy for ROR2-positive cancers.

About Traverse Biotech

Traverse Biotech, Inc. is a privately held US biotechnology company that is building a pipeline of innovative immunotherapy products from clinically validated platforms. Each product can reverse immune dysfunction in high unmet medical needs where the native immune system is unable to respond effectively. The Company licenses global commercialization rights for its products from selected biopharmaceutical companies in an original partnership model to accelerate therapeutic development to clinical proof-of-concept. Traverse's lean and flexible structure enables rapid clinical evaluation and cost reduction, ensuring faster patient access to novel therapies across selected diseases.

For more information about Traverse Biotech, please visit www.traversebiotech.com or engage with us on LinkedIn.

