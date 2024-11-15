Travertine Spa Atelier Collaborates with Osmo Labs and Christophe Laudamiel to Develop Luxury Perfume Utilizing AI

FULLERTON, Calif., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travertine Spa Atelier, the luxury fragrance house is developing a new fragrance using the power of artificial intelligence (AI) in collaboration with the digital olfaction company Osmo.

It can take a year or more to create a fine fragrance. With Osmo's cutting-edge AI technologies, the development process from concept to final creative wrap-up is reduced to several weeks. Travertine embraces AI for the benefits that it offers in fragrance formulation along with ethical rules that Travertine and Osmo do not compromise on.

"Touring the Osmo laboratories and seeing robots digitize scent left me speechless," said Terry Carter, chief perfumer of Travertine. "The digital amalgamation of olfactive data and safety protocols does not hinder but rather assists my creative process. Our ethos is to combine indulgent ingredients with modern science. Collaborating with Master Perfumer Christophe Laudamiel and working with new fragrance molecules is a high honor."

Travertine and Osmo are aligned to incorporate a global perspective and hinder biases of some AI data sets. The fragrance is inspired by an island in the Mediterranean sea. A rich cultural history, terroir, geographical influences, spices, sunshine and originality are elements of the fragrance concept brief.

"We are combining decades of human expertise and ground-breaking technologies from multiple industries. It is imperative that artists and scientists collaborate to discover new molecules and expand the art," said Osmo Master Perfumer, Christophe Laudamiel. "Art development for thousands of years has always been enabled by scientific discoveries. Fostering education of the artists and the public also goes hand in hand with more grandiose art forms. We also walk that talk at Osmo in our collaboration with colleague perfumers."

Perfumery is one of many facets of Osmo's technological innovation.

"I am obsessed with smell and fully committed to digitizing our sense of smell," said Osmo CEO, Alex Wiltschko. "Our solutions enable large corporations and a multitude of underserved smaller companies to achieve quality perfume design. The history-making technology of Osmo can be used for innumerable applications ranging from fragrance creation to the early detection of disease."

The unisex fragrance is anticipated to launch in Spring 2025.

About Travertine Spa Atelier

Founded in 2004, Travertine Spa Atelier is a luxury lifestyle brand of high-quality skin care, body care and fine fragrance. We travel the globe for inspiration, ancient skincare rituals, and therapeutic body treatments to create a unique line of vitamin-rich, olfactorily-delicious botanical products. Travertine is favored by fragrance enthusiasts and those in the know. Travertine custom formulates fragrance for ultra-luxe resorts and multinational corporations and is a pledger of the Perfumery Code of Ethics. The Travertine Perfumery Workshop is a top-rated in-demand experience. Travertine Eucalyptus Steam Shower Sprays and products have been featured on major outlets such as FOX, NBC, ABC, Forbes, Bravo, and Extra.

About Osmo Labs

Launched in January 2023 with $60 million Series A funding led by Lux Capital and Google Ventures, Osmo fuses machine learning, data science, psychophysics, olfactory neuroscience, electrical engineering, and chemistry in a multi-disciplinary approach to digitizing scent. The company has begun work in the flavor and fragrance market to create a new generation of better, safer, environmentally-friendly scent molecules, breaking new ground in developing captives, designing scents through images and words, and teleporting scent. Osmo has also begun work in the commercial (authenticating products through scent) and public health (discovering new insect repellents) sectors, and expects to expand into others in the future.

