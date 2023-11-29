Travis Bagent, Arm Wrestling Champion, Wins Custom Suit in Fun-Filled Match with BALANI CEO Sonny Balani

Post-match, Bagent was professionally measured for his custom suit, underscoring BALANI's commitment to exceptional tailoring and personalized service in even the most unique situations. This event was not only a celebration of BALANI's exquisite tailoring but also provided a platform for Travis Bagent to share his journey as an athlete and as a father to an NFL player.

For more information about BALANI Custom Clothiers and their range of custom clothing, please visit balanicustom.com.

About BALANI Custom Clothiers:

Founded in 1961, BALANI Custom Clothiers is a benchmark of quality in custom clothing. Known for their dedication to the best fit possible, BALANI has expanded to 14 locations nationwide, catering to clients who value luxury, individual style, and meticulous attention to detail.

