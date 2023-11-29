Travis Bagent, Arm Wrestling Champion, Wins Custom Suit in Fun-Filled Match with BALANI CEO Sonny Balani

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BALANI Custom Clothiers' downtown Chicago showroom was the stage for an entertaining arm-wrestling match between CEO Sonny Balani and Travis Bagent, the 28-time world champion and father of Tyson Bagent, the backup quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

The event featured Travis Bagent, who has recently risen to wider popularity due to a viral arm-wrestling video with an NFL anchor, winning the match with ease. Throughout the event, Balani maintained a sense of good humor and was more than happy to present a custom BALANI suit to the sports legend.

Post-match, Bagent was professionally measured for his custom suit, underscoring BALANI's commitment to exceptional tailoring and personalized service in even the most unique situations. This event was not only a celebration of BALANI's exquisite tailoring but also provided a platform for Travis Bagent to share his journey as an athlete and as a father to an NFL player.

About BALANI Custom Clothiers:
Founded in 1961, BALANI Custom Clothiers is a benchmark of quality in custom clothing. Known for their dedication to the best fit possible, BALANI has expanded to 14 locations nationwide, catering to clients who value luxury, individual style, and meticulous attention to detail.

