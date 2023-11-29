Travis Bagent, Arm Wrestling Champion, Wins Custom Suit in Fun-Filled Match with BALANI CEO Sonny Balani
29 Nov, 2023, 14:35 ET
CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BALANI Custom Clothiers' downtown Chicago showroom was the stage for an entertaining arm-wrestling match between CEO Sonny Balani and Travis Bagent, the 28-time world champion and father of Tyson Bagent, the backup quarterback for the Chicago Bears.
The event featured Travis Bagent, who has recently risen to wider popularity due to a viral arm-wrestling video with an NFL anchor, winning the match with ease. Throughout the event, Balani maintained a sense of good humor and was more than happy to present a custom BALANI suit to the sports legend.
Share this article